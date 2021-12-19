ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Egg-throwing anti-vaxxers attack Bill Gates’s Apple Store

By Surur
mspoweruser.com
 2 days ago

If you are two years into a pandemic and still believe COVID-19 is a hoax you are probably not the sharpest tool in the box, which likely explains why anti-vax and anti-lock down protestors...

mspoweruser.com

dallassun.com

Bill Gates predicts pandemic end date

The 'acute phase' of the Covid-19 pandemic will end in 2022, billionaire Bill Gates has predicted. "It might be foolish to make another prediction, but I think the acute phase of the pandemic will come to a close sometime in 2022." Pharmaceutical companies have historically had trouble selling the flu...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mspoweruser.com

UK Government looking into claims free pandemic gift of Microsoft Teams to NHS actually an anti-competitive trojan horse

In March 2020 Microsoft made a generous gift to the NHS, UK’s national health service, by offering them a free license to Microsoft Teams. “Microsoft is fully committed to assisting the NHS at this incredibly challenging time. The use of Microsoft Teams will ensure the hardworking doctors, nurses and support staff across all NHS organisations have the collaboration tools they need to carry out their vital work. We are hugely appreciative of their ongoing efforts to tackle COVID-19 and will continue to provide support however best we can.”
BUSINESS
Person
Bill Gates
Mashed

A Group Of Anti-Vaxxers Just Took Over A New York Cheesecake Factory

Yesterday, a number of anti-vaxxers stormed into The Cheesecake Factory outlet in New York City and created a ruckus, according to Twitter account @PatriotTakes. The group included over 30 individuals who, according to the post, "refused to check in at the host stand, skipped waiting customers, and sat themselves across multiple tables in a Cheesecake Factory [outlet]."
RESTAURANTS
luxurylaunches.com

Despite the Omicron variant spreading across the globe, Bill Gates is very optimistic and predicts that the Covid-19 pandemic will be over in 2022 itself.

We were hopeful that the pandemic would end in 2021. But then came the Delta variant, followed by the recently dreaded Omicron, which has got us thinking if Covid-19 would ever be wiped off of the earth. However, here to render some solace in these trying times is Bill Gates. According to the Microsoft Co-founder, the ‘acute phase’ of Covid-19 will end in 2022 despite the emergence of the Omicron variant. Commenting on the development, Gates in his blog noted, “It might be foolish to make another prediction, but I think the acute phase of the pandemic will come to a close sometime in 2022.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
itechpost.com

Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker? It's Coming

A Swedish firm named Epicenter is currently promoting a microchip implant that aims to be a COVID-19 vaccine tracker. In addition, the said COVID-19 microchip implant costs as low as $100. Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker?. In a video posted by South China Morning Post, it showed a microchip...
ELECTRONICS
Business Insider

The founder of Black Girls Code has been ousted as head of the nonprofit after allegations of 'workplace impropriety'

Black Girls Code founder Kimberly Bryant has been removed from leading the nonprofit. In a statement, the nonprofit's board said it's investigating allegations of "workplace impropriety," but Bryant remains on staff. Black Girls Code teaches girls tech skills, and has partnered with Google, Facebook, and Nike. Kimberly Bryant, the founder...
ADVOCACY
BGR.com

20 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that are about to disappear

Don’t ask how, don’t ask why, and don’t ask how long they’ll be around. All you need to know is that dozens of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon in 2021 have somehow reappeared. With Christmas right around the corner, however, there’s no question that these deals will start ending very soon. Maybe it’s an early Christmas miracle. Or perhaps Amazon is just making one last push to boost sales. Whatever the case, so many of our readers’ favorite deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday have just come back. And that’s after they disappeared more than a week ago....
INTERNET
deseret.com

The omicron variant symptoms you might miss

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus has started to spread throughout the United States, raising concern among health experts that not everyone will identify their infection. Professor Tim Spector, who helps run the ZOE COVID symptoms app and study, recently said testing has become more important with the omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Expert warns that cloth masks are useless in fight against Omicron

CNN’s medical analyst Dr Leana Wen has said that cloth masks are useless in the fight against the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, instead encouraging viewers to wear three-layer medical masks. Speaking on Monday, Dr Wen said that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio shouldn’t cancel the New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square, noting that the event requires proof of vaccination and is being held outdoors. “We should be keeping the events that are safe and also the events that have fun for people too. We can’t be cancelling everything, especially if we’re going...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NFL

