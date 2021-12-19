Egg-throwing anti-vaxxers attack Bill Gates’s Apple Store

We were hopeful that the pandemic would end in 2021. But then came the Delta variant, followed by the recently dreaded Omicron, which has got us thinking if Covid-19 would ever be wiped off of the earth. However, here to render some solace in these trying times is Bill Gates. According to the Microsoft Co-founder, the ‘acute phase’ of Covid-19 will end in 2022 despite the emergence of the Omicron variant. Commenting on the development, Gates in his blog noted, “It might be foolish to make another prediction, but I think the acute phase of the pandemic will come to a close sometime in 2022.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO