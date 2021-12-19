ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When can we start calling Jake Paul a legitimate boxer?

By Amy Kaplan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat would it take for you to consider Jake Paul a legitimate boxer?. I posed this question on Twitter the morning after Jake Paul KO’d former UFC champion, Tyron Woodley, in brutal fashion. Many of the answers were the same “another legitimate boxer.”. Yep, that’s a great...

Jason Fisher
5d ago

Hello, I'm a professional basketball player. I'm going to play 1on 1 with football players, wrestlers, hockey players. but I won't play against somebody as part of the NBA. but I still want you to refer to me as the best ever. That's exactly how it is with Jake Paul.

cc-man
5d ago

we can start calling him a legitimate boxer when he starts fighting legitimate boxers.

Shawn Morrison
5d ago

plus they need to enforce drug tests everyone and they mama knows he's on performance enhancers

