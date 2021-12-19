ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 5 days ago

The two standard drugs doctors have used to fight infections, Regeneron and Eli Lilly, are unlikely to work against the new strain, hospitals warn.

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

FDA authorizes first pills for COVID-19 treatment

WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) – The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s Paxlovid, a packaged mixture of pills intended to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults, and children over 12 years old, who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and are at high risk of severe impacts from the virus. According to the […]
KTLA

Here are the COVID-19 therapies available in the U.S.

The U.S. recently added two new weapons to its small arsenal against the coronavirus: pills that patients can take at home to treat COVID-19. The drugs from Pfizer and Merck join a handful of other therapies that have been shown to blunt the worst effects of the virus. But each treatment has different advantages and […]
Rolling Stone

Vaccinated Isn’t Enough: Omicron Carries the Risk of Long Covid

When President Joe Biden took the podium on the afternoon of Dec. 21 to address the country amid the massive surge in Covid-19 cases from the highly transmissible Omicron variant, he promised to give it to us straight. But despite providing additional details and updates to his Covid-19 action plan, and making a World War II-era plea to unvaccinated individuals (“Honest to God, I believe it’s your patriotic duty [to get vaccinated]”), he didn’t deliver. Taking great pains to avoid mixed messaging on the effectiveness of the existing vaccines — which, to be clear, are extremely effective in preventing severe illness...
MarketWatch

FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral for high-risk teens and adults

Shares of Pfizer Inc. were up 1.6% in trading on Wednesday after the Food and Drug Administration authorized the company's COVID-19 antiviral, bringing to market the first at-home COVID-19 pill during the course of the pandemic. Pfizer's drug, Paxlovid, can be used to treat people who are at least 12 years old with confirmed mild or moderate cases of COVID-19 and are at high risk for disease progression. Patients should begin treatments within 5 days of the first symptoms; the treatment regimen consists of three tablets taken twice a day for five days. The emergency-use authorization is based on data from a clinical trial that found Paxlovid can reduce the risk of hospitalization and death by 88%. Pfizer's stock has gained 63.3% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 23.8%.
The Independent

How effective are the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines against Omicron?

The more contagious Omicron Covid variant is spreading rapidly across the UK and is set to become the dominant strain in the UK.So far more than deaths from the new variant have been recorded and tens of thousands of infections logged.Prime minister Boris Johnson has ruled out introducing new restrictions before Christmas Day but said government “reserve the right” to implement measures in the coming weeks,Fears over Omicron prompted London mayor Sadiq Khan to declare a major incident in the capital in December and the NHS returned to its highest level of emergency preparedness, level four national incident,...
The Charleston Press

A “danger to society” anti-vaccine doctor was fired after switching FDA approved medicine with Ivermectin while treating his Covid-19-ill patients

An experienced doctor, known in the past as the “danger to society” doctor, was recently fired from the hospital where he worked for almost two years after he decided to treat his Covid-ill patients with the anti-parasite drug Ivermectin instead of following the hospital policy and use Remdesivir as a part of the Covid-19 treatment.
