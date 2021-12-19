The Film That Lit My Fuse: ‘The Harder They Fall’ Writer-Director Jeymes Samuel

The Wild West looks even wilder than usual in this Netflix western starring Jonathan Majors and Delroy Lindo. As art director and production designer, Martin Whist has helped create an impressively diverse array of worlds for movies, ranging from the ersatz Rock Hudson/Doris Day romcom realm of Down with Love to the spooky/scary close quarters of The Cabin in the Woods. But in the hugely entertaining Netflix western The Harder They Fall — which, not incidentally, is a multiple nominee for the Fifth Annual C&I Movie Awards — Whist outdoes himself by drawing on everything from the Spaghetti Western grit of Sergio Leone (The Good, The Bad and The Ugly) to the exuberant theatricality of Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge!). I recently had the pleasure of speaking with about his Oscar-worthy handiwork in this C&I Studio chat.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO