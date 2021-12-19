ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Denver Nuggets' game in Brooklyn postponed due to COVID-19: Report

By Vinny Benedetto
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago

It took 30 games for COVID-19 to alter the Denver Nuggets 2021-22 season.

According to multiple reports the Nuggets' game Sunday at Brooklyn is postponed with the Nets unable to field an eight-man roster due to a number of players in the health and safety protocols.

The Chicago Bulls had two games postponed earlier this week, while ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reportedly the Cleveland-Atlanta game Sunday would also be postponed.

The Nets, who played Saturday, did not have an injury report available at the time of the reported postponement. Bol Bol and Michael Porter Jr., who is not with the team after undergoing back surgery, were the only two Nuggets players listed in the health and safety protocols ahead of Sunday's scheduled game.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bol Bol
Person
Michael Porter Jr.
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Covid#The Chicago Bulls#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Raptors Trade Features Goran Dragic To New York

The New York Knicks made headlines for their decision to remove former NBA All-Star Kemba Walker not only from their starting lineup, but from their rotation altogether. There is a lot of thought that Walker will end up being moved ahead of the NBA trade deadline. The respect level the Knicks hold for Walker is a factor in him.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Gave A Clever Response To Comparisons With Bill Russell: "I Won 6 Championships. Bill Russell Won 11. Does That Make Bill Russell Better Than Me? Or Make Me Better Than Him? No. Because We Played in Different Eras."

Many fans consider Michael Jordan to be the greatest of all time. The Chicago Bulls legend was spectacularly successive during his career, especially in the 1990s. Jordan and the Bulls were dominant in the 1990s, winning 6 of the 10 NBA championships during the decade, including two three-peats. Jordan's dominance...
NBA
ClutchPoints

2 reasons why the Lakers need to trade Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers are having a tough season. As any team with LeBron James, they were pitted as championship favorites before the season began. Unfortunately for Lakers fans, it has not materialized as planned. The squad is only 16-14 and due to the highly competitive Western Conference, they will even need to work for the top six spots. If they are seventh or eighth, they will have to go through the play-in tournament. A part of the reason why the Lakers are down is Anthony Davis. While not a popular opinion, a possible Davis trade might be the kick the Lakers need. Here are two reasons why the Lakers need to trade Anthony Davis.
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics add 15-year NBA veteran via hardship exception

At least one reinforcement has arrived for the Boston Celtics. The Celtics are signing veteran wing C.J. Miles to the NBA hardship exception, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday. The hardship exception is a temporary roster spot that allows a team to exceed the 15-man roster limit if it has at least three players who have missed at least three consecutive games due to illness or injury.
NBA
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
313K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy