Denver Nuggets' game in Brooklyn postponed due to COVID-19: Report

It took 30 games for COVID-19 to alter the Denver Nuggets 2021-22 season.

According to multiple reports the Nuggets' game Sunday at Brooklyn is postponed with the Nets unable to field an eight-man roster due to a number of players in the health and safety protocols.

The Chicago Bulls had two games postponed earlier this week, while ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reportedly the Cleveland-Atlanta game Sunday would also be postponed.

The Nets, who played Saturday, did not have an injury report available at the time of the reported postponement. Bol Bol and Michael Porter Jr., who is not with the team after undergoing back surgery, were the only two Nuggets players listed in the health and safety protocols ahead of Sunday's scheduled game.