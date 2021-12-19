ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Fauci warns of record-high cases, hospitalizations and deaths

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chief Biden medical adviser Anthony Fauci tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Science reporters say new Covid-19 surge is a 'collective issue'

New York (CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. People in major cities waited in long lines for Covid tests over the weekend... but millions also queued up to watch "Spider-Man" in crowded theaters.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Jake Tapper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Omicron
Mic

Watch Dr. Fauci clap back at a GOP senator's accusation that he “overhyped” AIDS and COVID

Politicization of a virus that literally does not care whether you voted for Biden or Trump has already widely been blamed for prolonging the pandemic. But apparently, the needless deaths, mostly of unvaccinated people — including those who outright refused the vaccine — wasn’t enough to deter Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson from further widening the partisan chasm over COVID and claiming that Anthony Fauci “overhyped” AIDS, just as he’s done with COVID. Fauci, however, did not have time for Johnson’s BS, calling the accusation “preposterous” on CNN’s State of the Union yesterday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Bring Me The News

COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in Minnesota dominated by unvaccinated

Unvaccinated people continue to experience the most COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths despite being in the minority in Minnesota. The latest breakthrough figures for Minnesota were released by the Minnesota Department of Health Monday, showing that despite concerns over "waning" vaccine efficacy and the spread of the highly contagious and deadly delta variant, vaccinated Minnesotans remain much better protected against the virus than those who haven't had their shots or booster.
MINNESOTA STATE
CNN

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tests positive for Covid-19

(CNN) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tested positive for Covid-19, he tweeted Monday. "I am feeling fine at the moment," said Hogan, who is vaccinated and has received a booster shot. The test was part of his regular testing routine, said Hogan, a Republican. "As the Omicron variant becomes...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Mail

'There needs to be a quick and devastating take down': Emails show how Fauci and head of NIH worked to discredit three experts who penned the Great Barrington Declaration which called for an end to lockdowns

Dr. Anthony Fauci and the head of the National Institute of Health (NIH) colluded on a way to discredit an alternative plan to deal with COVID from a group of experts, released emails reveal. The emails, some of which were tweeted out on Saturday by Phil Magness, senior research faculty...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Fauci Warns Omicron Is ‘Raging Through the World’ as Sarah Palin Preaches Resistance to Vaccine Pressure

As Dr. Anthony Fauci is sounding the alarm about the spread of the Omicron variant, Sarah Palin is touting her unvaccinated status as a badge of honor while telling a crowd to “stiffen your spine” in the face of pressure to get inoculated against the disease. Speaking about Omicron on Meet the Press, Fauci said on Sunday, “The one thing that’s very clear, and there’s no doubt about this, is its extraordinary capability of spreading — its transmissibility capability. It is just, you know, raging through the world.” On CNN, the doctor cautioned that Omicron will “take over” as the dominant...
HEALTH
CNN

CNN

780K+
Followers
121K+
Post
620M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy