Browns activate Wyatt Teller, place Jadeveon Clowney on COVID list ahead of Monday’s game
BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns are set to host the Las Vegas Raiders in a postponed game at 5 p.m. on Monday.
The game originally scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Saturday was moved because of multiple positive COVID-19 cases .
On Sunday morning, the team announced they activated G Wyatt Teller from the list and added DE Jadeveon Clowney to the list.
Here are the members of the Browns on the COVID list:
- HC Kevin Stefanski
- Acting RB Coach Ryan Cordell
- Offensive AC T.C. McCartney
- QB Baker Mayfield
- WR Jarvis Landry
- CB Troy Hill
- DT Malik McDowell
- DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
- S John Johnson
- TE Austin Hooper
- TE Ross Travis
- OT Jedrick Wills
- G Drew Forbes
- WR Jojo Natson
- S Grant Delpit
- LB Tony Fields II
- CB A.J. Green
- S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
- RB Kareem Hunt
- QB Case Keenum
- LB Jacob Phillips
- LB Mack Wilson
- DE Jadeveon Clowney
- T James Hudson III
The team also signed T Alex Taylor to the active roster from the practice squad.
Stefanski says the Browns have been operating under a “Next Man Up” mentality since the start of the pandemic and will continue to do so now.
If a starter returns from the COVID list and is feeling well, Stefanski said on Saturday he won’t hesitate to place him back in starting position.
The teams have until 2 p.m. Monday to finalize the roster.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.
Comments / 0