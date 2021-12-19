ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns activate Wyatt Teller, place Jadeveon Clowney on COVID list ahead of Monday’s game

By Cris Belle
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns are set to host the Las Vegas Raiders in a postponed game at 5 p.m. on Monday.

The game originally scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Saturday was moved because of multiple positive COVID-19 cases .

On Sunday morning, the team announced they activated G Wyatt Teller from the list and added DE Jadeveon Clowney to the list.

Here are the members of the Browns on the COVID list:

  • HC Kevin Stefanski
  • Acting RB Coach Ryan Cordell
  • Offensive AC T.C. McCartney
  • QB Baker Mayfield
  • WR Jarvis Landry
  • CB Troy Hill
  • DT Malik McDowell
  • DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
  • S John Johnson
  • TE Austin Hooper
  • TE Ross Travis
  • OT Jedrick Wills
  • G Drew Forbes
  • WR Jojo Natson
  • S Grant Delpit
  • LB Tony Fields II
  • CB A.J. Green
  • S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
  • RB Kareem Hunt
  • QB Case Keenum
  • LB Jacob Phillips
  • LB Mack Wilson
  • DE Jadeveon Clowney
  • T James Hudson III

The team also signed T Alex Taylor to the active roster from the practice squad.

Stefanski says the Browns have been operating under a “Next Man Up” mentality since the start of the pandemic and will continue to do so now.

If a starter returns from the COVID list and is feeling well, Stefanski said on Saturday he won’t hesitate to place him back in starting position.

The teams have until 2 p.m. Monday to finalize the roster.

