Cilantro, otherwise known as coriander, is one of those tastes that are very divisive and polarizing. People either love it or hate it, with very few in between. The smell and taste of cilantro also varies from person to person, meaning that what one person loves about the herb may be utterly repulsive to someone else. Cilantro has been around for thousands of years in nearly every cuisine in the world; some experts even say that it was one of the first spices cultivated by humans 10,000 years ago.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 21 DAYS AGO