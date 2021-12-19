Quakertown artist 'hatches' new US Forest Service character, Daisy the Owl

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (KYW Newsradio) — A Bucks County artist who draws Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl has created a new character for the U.S. Forest Service.

Joe Kulka, an illustrator an author from Quakertown, conceived the idea for Daisy, a female owl, because Smokey and Woodsy are male.

"I created a sketch of her and I emailed her to the director of the Forest Service that I deal with and they loved her," Kulka told KYW Newsradio. "That was part of the reason for the creation of the character Daisy, that we get a female voice in there as well."

Daisy made her debut on the Forest Service's 2021 holiday card, and she appeared on a coloring sheet given to children along the Capitol Christmas tree's cross-country trip from California.

Kulka, 56, has been drawing Smokey the Bear and Woodsy the Owl for the U.S. Forest Service's holiday cards and children's books since 2004.

Woodsy's famous slogan is "Give a hoot, don't pollute." Daisy's tagline hasn't been determined but Kulka is proposing "Love the Earth, for all it's worth," or "Love the Earth, learn its worth."

"One of the things that I think is really important is that everyone gets on board and understands that we're all in this together and that we need to share resources," Kulka said. "That’s what Daisy's primary message is going to be."

Daisy's origin story and relationship to Woodsy haven't been established yet, Kulka said. He expects they will be revealed in an upcoming book.

Kulka, who's also written and illustrated children's books, said he's honored that Daisy will carry on the conservation message.

"I never thought growing up that I would have a character stand alongside Woodsy the Owl and Smokey the Bear," he said. "But there she is."