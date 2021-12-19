ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Trump calls China’s leader ‘a killer’ but rejects Olympics boycott

By Shayna Greene
POLITICO
POLITICO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PeSS3_0dR7iw9t00
Former President Donald Trump said he wouldn’t encourage the U.S. to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing because of how it makes the country look. | Evan Vucci/AP Photo

Former President Donald Trump criticized Chinese President Xi Jinping while also rejecting the idea that the United States should boycott the upcoming Olympics in Beijing.

In an extensive interview with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo, Trump agreed with his host that the president of China is “a killer,” but said he wouldn’t encourage the U.S. to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing because of how it makes the country look.

“I watched Jimmy Carter do it, and it was terrible,” said Trump, referring to the U.S. boycott of the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow. “Hurts the athletes. There are much more powerful things we can do that — much, much more powerful things. That's not a powerful thing. It almost makes us look like, I don't know, sore losers.”

The U.S.-led boycott in 1980 was in response to the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. In retaliation, the Soviet Union and its closest allies boycotted the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles.

The Biden administration announced earlier this month a diplomatic boycott of the Olympics in response to reports of China’s persecution of Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang region, along with other human rights abuses. This move still allows U.S. athletes to participate in the games, but no government officials will attend.

In regards to Xi, Trump said in the interview that he had a great relationship with the Chinese president while in office.

“I really believe he liked me, I like him,” said Trump. “He is a killer but I had a great relationship with him.”

Trump had previously praised Xi on Twitter. In January 2020 , he celebrated a recent trade deal with China that “will bring both the USA & China closer together in so many other ways.” His tweet continued: “Terrific working with President Xi, a man who truly loves his country. Much more to come!”

In March 2020, early in the pandemic, Trump tweeted: “Just finished a very good conversation with President Xi of China. Discussed in great detail the CoronaVirus that is ravaging large parts of our Planet. China has been through much & has developed a strong understanding of the Virus. We are working closely together. Much respect!”

In his far-flung interview with Bartiromo, Trump also claimed that China has “economically been ripping us off for many years” and criticized Xi for his handling of the pandemic.

Comments / 86

Dawg Lover
4d ago

his opinions change DAILY !!!!! Partly because he doesn’t remember what he said yesterday. There’s also who he’s talking to at that moment.

Reply(5)
13
Lana Mishelle Fulton Craig
5d ago

this from the man who told Americans to Boo for our athletes when thy won and cheer when they lost.

Reply(19)
16
Ma West
4d ago

Before you were told by the Bank of China to pay back the $350 million you tried to default on they were your best friends, Donald.

Reply
5
Related
Business Insider

China threatened to send Lithuania to the 'garbage bin of history' after it stood up to Beijing by strengthening ties with Taiwan

China is threatened Lithuania over its strengthening relationship with Taiwan. The tiny European nation allowed Taiwan to open an office in its capital, Vilnius. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, reacted furiously and downgraded relations with Lithuania. China threatened to consign the tiny European state of Lithuania to "the...
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Bartiromo
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Jimmy Carter
Person
Donald Trump
atlanticcitynews.net

China adopts harsh measures to intimidate Catholic churches

Beijing [China], December 24 (ANI): China has adopted harsh measures against Catholic churches to sinicize Christians in the country. Indika Sri Aravinda, a freelance journalist, writing in Colombo Gazette said that the destruction or desecration of Catholic churches and shrines has often been reported from across China, including the provinces of Hebei, Henan, Guizhou, Shaanxi and Shandong.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Chinese#Fox News#Soviet#Uyghur Muslims#The Usa China
CNN

CNN Exclusive: US intel and satellite images show Saudi Arabia is now building its own ballistic missiles with help of China

Washington (CNN) — US intelligence agencies have assessed that Saudi Arabia is now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China, CNN has learned, a development that could have significant ripple effects across the Middle East and complicate the Biden administration's efforts to restrain the nuclear ambitions of Iran, the Saudis' top regional rival.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

White House says it is 'grateful' Trump got, promoted COVID-19 booster shot

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is grateful that former U.S. President Donald Trump received and promoted getting the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday. The Republican former president recently said in an interview that he received a booster shot, and called the COVID-19 vaccines...
POTUS
NBC News

Trump ally and Pennsylvania Republican Scott Perry's House committee collision course

The House select committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection has moved into a new stage as, for the first time, it targets a sitting member of Congress: Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa. While it is unusual for Congress to investigate one of its own members, it is equally unusual for a sitting lawmaker to be accused of aiding an attempt to overturn a presidential election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Deadline

Joe Biden Says A Rematch Against Donald Trump Would “Increase The Prospect” Of Him Running Again; Concedes Officials Are “Chasing Omicron” But Promises January Relief

In an interview with ABC News, President Joe Biden repeated previous plans to run for re-election in 2024 — especially the race ended up a rematch against his 2020 opponent, Donald Trump. Asked by World News Tonight anchor David Muir during an exclusive sit-down in the White House about whether he will seek re-election, the 79-year-old Biden answered, “Yes.” He elaborated, with a slight hedge: “I’m a great respecter of fate. Fate has intervened in my life many, many times. If I’m in the health I’m in now, in good health, then in fact I would run again.” Some supporters have called...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Trump says more than he intended while slamming voting rights bill

Donald Trump appeared on Fox Business this week and was asked about recent developments on Capitol Hill. Predictably, the former president complained that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is "a disaster," condemned the popular new infrastructure law, and whined that Republicans didn't go far enough to threaten the United States with default before raising the debt ceiling.
POTUS
ABC News

China denounces US law on Xinjiang imports

BEIJING -- The Chinese government on Friday denounced a U.S. law that restricts imports from Xinjiang as a violation of international law and dismissed complaints of abuses against mostly Muslim minorities in the northwestern region as lies. President Joe Biden signed the measure Thursday amid mounting tension including appeals by...
FOREIGN POLICY
In Homeland Security

The US Boycott of Beijing’s Winter Olympics: Will It Work?

It’s no particular secret that China is angry with the United States. Considering the tensions between the two nations, this state of affairs is not surprising. In what is supposed to be a moment of national glory as the 2022 host of the Olympic Games, Beijing finds itself facing several diplomatic boycotts from the U.S., U.K., Australia, and Canada because of China’s record of human rights abuses. Washington decided to avoid sending government officials to Beijing as a form of punishment for China and to highlight international issues.
SPORTS
POLITICO

Trump still likes the Trump vaccine

With help from Renuka Rayasam, Chris Suellentrop, Myah Ward and Tyler Weyant. ‘I CAME UP WITH A VACCINE’ — At least twice this week, Donald Trump touted the vaccines that he has both taken and taken credit for. And even President Joe Biden — who sometimes goes out...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
157K+
Followers
9K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy