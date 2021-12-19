Trump calls China’s leader ‘a killer’ but rejects Olympics boycott

Former President Donald Trump said he wouldn’t encourage the U.S. to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing because of how it makes the country look. | Evan Vucci/AP Photo

Former President Donald Trump criticized Chinese President Xi Jinping while also rejecting the idea that the United States should boycott the upcoming Olympics in Beijing.

In an extensive interview with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo, Trump agreed with his host that the president of China is “a killer,” but said he wouldn’t encourage the U.S. to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing because of how it makes the country look.

“I watched Jimmy Carter do it, and it was terrible,” said Trump, referring to the U.S. boycott of the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow. “Hurts the athletes. There are much more powerful things we can do that — much, much more powerful things. That's not a powerful thing. It almost makes us look like, I don't know, sore losers.”

The U.S.-led boycott in 1980 was in response to the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. In retaliation, the Soviet Union and its closest allies boycotted the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles.

The Biden administration announced earlier this month a diplomatic boycott of the Olympics in response to reports of China’s persecution of Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang region, along with other human rights abuses. This move still allows U.S. athletes to participate in the games, but no government officials will attend.

In regards to Xi, Trump said in the interview that he had a great relationship with the Chinese president while in office.

“I really believe he liked me, I like him,” said Trump. “He is a killer but I had a great relationship with him.”

Trump had previously praised Xi on Twitter. In January 2020 , he celebrated a recent trade deal with China that “will bring both the USA & China closer together in so many other ways.” His tweet continued: “Terrific working with President Xi, a man who truly loves his country. Much more to come!”

In March 2020, early in the pandemic, Trump tweeted: “Just finished a very good conversation with President Xi of China. Discussed in great detail the CoronaVirus that is ravaging large parts of our Planet. China has been through much & has developed a strong understanding of the Virus. We are working closely together. Much respect!”

In his far-flung interview with Bartiromo, Trump also claimed that China has “economically been ripping us off for many years” and criticized Xi for his handling of the pandemic.

