I’m Dreaming of a Warm Christmas! Not Really, but A Warm Christmas Looks Likely

Strong south winds pushed our temperatures well into the 70s for Christmas Eve!. This pattern is set to last for a while, with mild/humid mornings in the 60s and highs around 80° in the afternoon, all the way into New Year's Weekend. The higher humidity will most by noticed going into Sunday morning, and if the winds ease back to calm conditions, we could be setting up for some dense fog that day so we'll keep you up to date on that. As for rain chances, those won't return until Tuesday. But once they do, we'll find a chance of showers and possible thunderstorms all the way up until our next cold front that won't arrive until the day after New Year's Day, Sunday. Have a great Christmas Eve Night, and a very Merry Christmas!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 19 HOURS AGO