ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

I’m Dreaming of a Warm Christmas! Not Really, but A Warm Christmas Looks Likely

desotocountynewsroom.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you dreaming of a Warm Christmas? If you are, you may just get your Christmas wish! A warming trend is the forecast through next weekend, and maybe longer. Today begins mostly cloudy with winds from the NE at 5-10 mph....

www.desotocountynewsroom.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDSU

Windy, Warm, and Humid Into and Through Christmas

This windy, warm, and humid pattern is set to last for a while with mornings in the 60s and highs around 80° in the afternoon. It should last all the way into New Year's Weekend. The higher humidity will most by noticed going into Sunday morning, and if the winds ease back to calm conditions, we could be setting up for some dense fog that day so we'll keep you up to date on that. As for rain chances, those won't return until Tuesday. But once they do, we'll find a chance of showers and possible thunderstorms all the way up until our next cold front that won't arrive until the day after New Year's Day, Sunday. Have a great Christmas Eve Night, and a very Merry Christmas!
ENVIRONMENT
WTOK-TV

Christmas will be warm and windy

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Make sure your blow-up decorations are secure. Gusty wind will become a big part of our weather story for Christmas. The wind will blow at 10-20 mph tonight and Christmas Day. Wind gusts will be as high as 25-30 mph. Outdoor decorations may be blown around a bit, and winds can break tree limbs. High profile vehicles like big trucks can become unsteady to drive, too.
MERIDIAN, MS
WDSU

A Windy and Warm Christmas Day

Strong south winds pushed our temperatures well into the 70s for Christmas Eve!. This pattern is set to last for a while, with mild/humid mornings in the 60s and highs around 80° in the afternoon, all the way into New Year's Weekend. The higher humidity will most by noticed going into Sunday morning, and if the winds ease back to calm conditions, we could be setting up for some dense fog that day so we'll keep you up to date on that. As for rain chances, those won't return until Tuesday. But once they do, we'll find a chance of showers and possible thunderstorms all the way up until our next cold front that won't arrive until the day after New Year's Day, Sunday. Have a great Christmas Eve Night, and a very Merry Christmas!
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK

Nearly historic warm weather for Christmas!

Meteorologist Joe Fitzwater has the details on a very warm Christmas forecast for the Tri-State!. People say pandemic has changed their Christmas priorities. Point Pleasant firefighters hand out 200 food baskets on Christmas Eve. Near record warmth for Christmas Day!. Summersville Lake's "Deep Drawdown" Winfield boys basketball improves to 5-0;...
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Temperature#Ne#70
fox2detroit.com

Warm and Wet Christmas Day

Expect scattered rain showers through the first half of your Christmas Day. Eventually the rain will wind down around sunset with temperatures falling from the 50s through the 40s through the majority of the day.
ENVIRONMENT
WAVY News 10

Blog: Warm & Breezy Christmas

Warm weather lovers, ol’ Saint Nick has given you a gift with a big bow tied on top. A warm, southwest breeze will boost our temperatures to near 70°, which is nearly 20° above our normal highs for this time of year. Expect occasional wind gusts over...
ENVIRONMENT
KSLA

Merry Christmas! Warm and slightly windy

(KSLA) - Merry Christmas ArkLaTex! Here’s a look at your warm forecast for today!. Today we’re starting off with partly to mostly cloudy skies as you open presents and enjoy the day off. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 70s to lower 80s. I think there is a chance we make a push for the warmest Christmas on record. To do that, we must reach 83 degrees to tie the record. At the very least, this should be only the second time we are at 80 degrees on Christmas Day. So history is still in the making. There should be plenty of sunshine and no chance of rain. The weather will be perfect for the kids to play with all their new toys outside!
ENVIRONMENT
WISH-TV

Wet and warm Christmas

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There is no white Christmas across Indiana. However, it’s going to warm with showers for the first part of the day. TODAY: Temperatures start off in the 60s and will gradually fall into the middle 50s by the late afternoon. Showers continue for the first part of the day and eventually come to an end shortly after noon. It’s going to be a bit breezy at times with winds gusting near 25 mph. Winds gradually drop later in the afternoon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Environment
cbslocal.com

Maryland Weather: A Seasonably Warm Christmas

We are certainly looking at a mild Christmas Eve/Day 2021. A lot of consistency in the forecast not only tonight but through the weekend. Generally speaking our forecast highs, and lows, are 10 to 15 degrees above the averages for this time of year. (And in some cases closer to 20° above average.)
MARYLAND STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Warm Christmas Weekend Underway

Unseasonably warm temperatures define this Christmas Day. Some light winds are expected on Saturday with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s. A weak front has left northern counties along the state line in Oklahoma with slightly lower temperatures than the Tulsa metro. It will be a cool...
TULSA, OK
WBKO

Breezy and warm Christmas Eve!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’ll be breezy, warm, and cloudy this evening. Expect continuous winds out of the south to keep us warm - we’ll see temps bottoming out in the upper 50s and low 60s tonight!. Santa might just be wearing a T-shirt instead a big...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
KMBC.com

A merry, and warm, Christmas is here

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Christmas day won't quite hit the record highs of Christmas Eve, but temperatures are still warmer than normal. The highs for the day are expected to get up into the upper 50s. For most of the day conditions will stay in the 50s, providing a good opportunity to get some fresh air on a warm Christmas day.
WAFF

A very merry warm Christmas!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! Your Christmas is starting off with some clouds and comfortable temps in the 60s!. We will see sunshine and the 70s as we go later into the day with some clouds still sticking around. It will be breezy again today, with winds from the south.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WTHR

Warm and Rainy Christmas Day

INDIANAPOLIS — It has been a mild Christmas Eve and we are still forecasting near record warmth for Christmas Day. The record high of 64 was set in 1893. We have 62 degrees in the forecast and this will be at least one of the top 5 warmest Christmas Days on record. A few showers are in the forecast for tonight and early Christmas morning.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRIC - ABC 8News

Stormtracker8: Warm & sunny for Christmas Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) —  Mostly sunny skies will be over central Virginia today and it will be warm with highs near 70. The warm weather will continue Sunday with highs in the lower 70s across the region. Skies will be partly cloudy. Monday will be a little bit cooler with highs in the middle 50s […]
RICHMOND, VA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Seasonably Warm Christmas

Hi Everyone! We are certainly looking at a mild Christmas Eve/Day 2021. A lot of consistency in the forecast not only tonight but through the weekend. Generally speaking our forecast highs, and lows, are 10 to 15 degrees above the averages for this time of year. (And in some cases closer to 20° above average.) We will see the second of two “holiday clippers” dive out of Ontario during the late-night, and overnight. And as discussed yesterday, the effects will be minimal. Zero chance of frozen precip or road issues. And the very light rain should be gone by midday. Do we say...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy