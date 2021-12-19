HP J9538A PROCURVE SWITCH ZL 8-PORT 10GBE SFP+ V2 MODULE

In the telecommunications industry, information is the business. But it’s not just the information transmitted from one user to another or between people and machines. Deep within each data packet is valuable information about where that transmission originated, its destination, how long it lasted, what applications it touched, if the quality was good or poor, and more. Niometrics enables telecommunication companies to extract and analyze that data and produce fine-grained insights to improve customer experience, understand usage patterns, develop new product strategies, and identify emerging market opportunities. Niometrics analytics even helps telcos assure optimal network services for people working from home during the COVID-19 crisis. The HPE OEM program plays a key role in making all this possible. For Niometrics, performance is critical. Its software can inspect and extract network data at a rate of 200 Gbps—and its engineers are constantly pushing for more.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO