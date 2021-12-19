Magic lean on veteran leadership of Robin Lopez, Gary Harris to push through challenges

The Orlando Magic may have been without several players their last couple of games, but they’ve had the veteran leadership from Robin Lopez and Gary Harris to help push the team as it continues to face player-availability challenges.

The NBA postponed Monday’s game at the Toronto Raptors because of players and staff members entering the league’s healthy and safety protocols.

Lopez’s and Harris’ calming presences were most felt throughout Saturday’s 100-93 win over the similarly short-handed Brooklyn Nets. The Magic (6-25) were without 12 players due to injuries (7) or health and safety protocols (5) while the Nets were without 11 players (9 to protocols, 2 to injuries).

“They’ve both been on winning teams before, so they know what it takes to win,” said Chuma Okeke, who had 15 points and 6 rebounds. “Just hearing their voices out there is helping us … get everybody in the right spots.”

Lopez (20 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists) and Harris (17 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists) were responsible for the Magic building a 17-point lead.

And when Brooklyn tied the score any 93 late in the fourth quarter, Lopez and Harris provided the Magic with the stability necessary to close on a 7-0 run.

“They did a fantastic job as veterans willing to step in these moments,” coach Jamahl Mosley said. “Gary was just fantastic for us, sitting down and guarding Patty Mills throughout the game. RoLo did a great job defensively being up in the pick-and-roll, making sure we didn’t give us those 3s. Their resiliency, toughness and voices in the huddle are also fantastic.”

For Lopez, who along with Harris is one of two active Magic players who’ve played at least 90 regular-season games, the message has been simple as the team navigates the tumultuous period caused by the pandemic.

“A lot of different teams are getting through it,” he said. “We’re lucky to be in the position we are.”

The Magic’s last two games have forced Lopez to play 32-plus minutes for the first time this season, including a season-high 38 against the Nets. He had previously been in and out of the rotation.

Whether it’s been offensive rebounding (6 against Brooklyn), being an offensive threat in the post with his passing or signature flip hook shots or his hard screens, Lopez has given the Magic a little bit of everything.

His 22 field goal attempts against the Nets were a regular season career-high and marked the first time he took at least 20 shots in a game since the 2017-18 season.

“Robin is the ultimate team guy,” Mosley said. “He wants his teammates to succeed. He’s willing and ready to play whenever his number is called. I’ve tried to communicate with him as much as possible when he gets in the game or when he doesn’t get in the game. He always stays ready.”

Lopez has seen other players — including Okeke and Franz Wagner — become more vocal with the team recently, too.

“What’s been wonderful about it is that there are many guys you can point to who’ve been vocal,” Lopez said. “It’s not just one or two guys. That’s something you love to see, especially in a young team. That means guys are bought in.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Khobi Price at khprice@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price .