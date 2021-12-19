ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Omicron COVID variant confirmed in 1st Indiana patient

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38lfwm_0dR7hw7g00

State health officials say tests have confirmed Indiana's first known case of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

The state health department said Sunday the omicron infection was detected in a test sample collected from an unvaccinated Indiana resident. No information about the patient was released.

RELATED: COVID's surge, omicron's threat, boosters' protection: What to know about next chapter in pandemic

The test sample was collected Dec. 9, and the omicron variant was detected this weekend.

Indiana is averaging about 40 COVID deaths per day this month, and hospitalizations with the illness have topped 3,000 people for the first time in nearly a year amid the state's ongoing infection surge.

Omicron variant in US

The omicron variant had already been confirmed in nearly all other states.

Comments / 70

Carla Grissom
5d ago

I just have one question. What about all the illegals that are coming in? Why aren’t they having to get vaccinated and being mandated?

Reply(11)
24
Karma Rulz
5d ago

No one's buying Omicron...It's a video game invented by bill gates in 1999. No one bought it then...No one's buying it now...

Reply(3)
22
Justin Willey
4d ago

oh no the common cold is here! let's all panic and go get a shot that way it doesn't help because they've already told us that evades it. get out of here with this trying to scare everybody stuff because it's over with no one trusts you anymore. we actually all want you gone and I hope it truly happens very soon. Bye-den and your association

Reply(1)
8
Comments / 0

