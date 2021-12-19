ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

AP source: Hawks-Cavaliers postponed, as NBA numbers rise

By TIM REYNOLDS
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VJ25X_0dR7huME00
Nuggets Hawks Basketball Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) goes past Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (John Bazemore)

Cleveland's game at Atlanta was postponed Sunday in response to rising coronavirus numbers and with the Cavaliers now dealing with an outbreak, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

The Cavaliers had five players test positive Sunday, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team had not released a list announcing who has entered the league's health and safety protocols. Those positive tests came almost simultaneously to the Hawks putting star guard Trae Young in the protocols, though Atlanta coach Nate McMillan said no other members of his team were on the list.

ESPN first reported the Cavaliers-Hawks postponement.

Also, Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel entered the protocols and won't be on the bench when his team plays at Chicago. David Fizdale will coach Sunday in Vogel's place, the Lakers said.

The Bulls are returning to the court after having two games postponed last week. Through Saturday’s games, those were the only games the NBA had pushed back during this outbreak — with more than 50 players placed on the protocols list in recent days.

“It is what it is. Just trying to stay safe as possible and that’s all you can do,” Lakers guard Russell Westbrook said of the NBA’s rising numbers. Westbrook was briefly in the protocols late last week, before returning at least three negative tests and being cleared to return to play without missing a game.

The league and the National Basketball Players Association have been discussing a plan in which teams in desperate need of players would be able to sign reinforcements to 10-day contracts but without those deals impacting salary cap and luxury tax figures. That deal has not yet been finalized, though talks are continuing.

Brooklyn has a league-high 10 players currently in the league’s health and safety protocols, including Kevin Durant, James Harden and — even though he’s still not yet able to play — Kyrie Irving, who has sat out all season for not complying with New York City's vaccine mandate. The team reversed course Friday and said Irving would be welcomed back “for games and practices in which he is eligible to participate,” meaning road games except for those in San Francisco, which also mandates vaccines.

The Nets had eight players available Saturday for their game against Orlando; the Magic had nine players available for that game. Cleveland now has seven players in protocols, and more than half of the league's teams have at least one player on that list.

___

AP Sports Writer Tom Withers in Cleveland contributed to this report.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
ClutchPoints

2 reasons why the Lakers need to trade Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers are having a tough season. As any team with LeBron James, they were pitted as championship favorites before the season began. Unfortunately for Lakers fans, it has not materialized as planned. The squad is only 16-14 and due to the highly competitive Western Conference, they will even need to work for the top six spots. If they are seventh or eighth, they will have to go through the play-in tournament. A part of the reason why the Lakers are down is Anthony Davis. While not a popular opinion, a possible Davis trade might be the kick the Lakers need. Here are two reasons why the Lakers need to trade Anthony Davis.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Trae Young
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Nate Mcmillan
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Ap#The Associated Press#Espn#Cavaliers Hawks#Lakers#Bulls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
atlanticcitynews.net

Report: Nuggets-Nets game to join Cavaliers-Hawks in being postponed

The NBA will have at least two postponed Sunday games because of COVID-19 issues, ESPN reported. The game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and host Atlanta Hawks already has been called off, and the contest matching the visiting Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets will be postponed, the outlet reported. The Sunday...
NBA
abc17news.com

Hawks place Trae Young in protocols, as NBA numbers rise

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has been placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, as has Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel, as coronavirus numbers around the league continue to rise. Coach Nate McMillan told reporters in Atlanta that Young is the only Hawks player on the protocols list. The Hawks play later Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have coronavirus issues of their own. A person familiar with the team’s situation tells The Associated Press that five more Cleveland players tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.
NBA
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
7K+
Followers
43K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy