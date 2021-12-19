ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deron Williams beats Frank Gore in boxing exhibition between former NBA, NFL stars

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
Landing a right: Deron Williams connects with a right to the chin of Frank Gore during their bout Saturday night. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. — Two former stars stepped out of their sports and into the boxing ring, and retired NBA All-Star Deron Williams was a winner Saturday night.

Williams prevailed in a split decision against former NFL running back Frank Gore after a four-round exhibition match in Tampa, Florida, ESPN reported.

The bout was on the undercard to the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley event Amalie Arena.

The two men traded big, wild punches and pushed each other through the ropes, according to USA Today.

It may have resembled a professional wrestling match at times, but in the end, Williams used his longer reach and scored a third-round knockdown against Gore, The Sporting News reported.

Two judges scored the fight in favor of Williams by votes of 40-35 and 38-37, while a third judge favored Gore by a 38-37 margin, according to The Sporting News.

“I always was a physical point guard,” Williams told reporters after the fight. “I never shied away from contact, and I showed that today. People think basketball players are soft, but I never was one. That’s what I was looking to accomplish here today.”

The Florida State Boxing Commission ruled the bout as an exhibition Friday when it was originally scheduled to be a pro fight, ESPN reported. Because of that, the fight will not be counted on either man’s pro boxing records.

“It was fun,’’ Williams told reporters. “I’m glad I had a chance to get out there and do it. But like I thought coming into this, I’m one and done.’’

©2021 Cox Media Group

