Wolves boss Bruno Lage drew positives from their 0-0 draw with Chelsea. Lage insists they dominated the chances created on the day. He later said: “The biggest positive for us was the first-half, we created a lot of problems for them, the way we played. I said to my players, I need everyone fit, because you never know. Today we played with four midfielders and tried to play a diamond because Chelsea play with a line of five, two midfielders and three strikers, and we wanted to have more players in the middle.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO