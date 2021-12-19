ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Yale Going Remote for Final Exams, Encouraging Students to Leave

By NBC Connecticut
NBC Connecticut
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYale University officials are encouraging students to leave early for the fall semester as final exams will be online amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases. The university said they haven't directly experienced an increase in cases like other universities have, but they want to allow students the option to go home...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

ASU Students Want Kyle Rittenhouse Booted From Online Nursing Class

Several left-leaning student groups at Arizona State University have called on the school to ban Kyle Rittenhouse from an online nursing course, reports The Guardian. Students say they have safety concerns over Rittenhouse, who was acquitted earlier this month after being charged with killing two men and injuring another during BLM protests in Wisconsin. Students for Socialism ASU, Students for Justice in Palestine, the Multicultural Solidarity Coalition, and Mecha de ASU are among the groups calling for his removal. “Our campus is already unsafe as is, and we would like to abate this danger as much as possible,” said a spokesperson for Students for Socialism ASU. “The goal of these demands is to let the ASU administration know that we do not feel safe knowing that a mass shooter, who has expressed violent intentions about ‘protecting property’ over people, is so carelessly allowed to be admitted to the school at all.”
COLLEGES
NBC News

Physics professor mysteriously sent $180,000 to help students

Professor Vinod Menon received a package containing $180,000 in cash from a mysterious sender who said the funds are for students in need. Authorities say the money is legit, though little is known about the donor, who wrote they had “a long, productive, immensely rewarding” career after earning physics degrees from City College of New York.Dec. 22, 2021.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#College#Ti
theforestscout.com

Study Tips for Final Exams

Nothing gets a student’s stress and anxiety levels up like final exams. Studying efficiently for final exams is crucial to a successful final exam performance and your overall semester grade. Students need to fine-tune their study methods and identify what works for them. Everyone’s studying method can look different;...
EDUCATION
Collegiate Times

Flexibility in final exams makes education more inclusive

Final exams are just around the corner as another semester comes to an end. Students are ready for their winter breaks and are preparing for upcoming final exams. As the curriculum among majors varies, every field of study has final examinations that are tailored to different subjects; however, many of them do not account for different types of learning abilities. Standard multiple choice exams do not always allow students to present their knowledge on a subject, and they should be given the opportunity to choose the format of their final examination.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
University of Arkansas

Union to Offer 24-Hour Services for Final Exams

The Arkansas Union is bringing back a pre-COVID-19 tradition to assist students with their final exam preparations. Beginning Friday, Dec. 10, the Union will be open 24 hours a day to students studying for their final exams. Additionally, the Union is setting aside specific rooms to assist students looking for...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
DELCO.Today

Relaxation Room Helps WCU Students Alleviate Stress as They Prepare for Final Exams This Week

From a global pandemic to upcoming final exams and commencement in December, and just about everything in between, stress continues to loom large for many students. With this in mind, two students from West Chester University’s Honors College, Mary (Molly) Parkes and Courtney Purdy, decided to use their honors capstone project to put the “chill” factor in the lives of WCU students by creating a full-fledged relaxation room.
EDUCATION
NewsChannel 36

Cornell continues final exams in-person

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Cornell University is keeping with in-person final exams amid COVID concerns and the rising Omicron variant. According to The Daily Sun, Cornell's growing COVID spike worsened with the university identifying nearly 300 new cases on Friday and Saturday alone. That almost triples the highest number of...
ITHACA, NY
harkeraquila.com

In-person final exams return for fall semester

Students took 90-minute in-person final exams yesterday, which will continue until Friday of this week. This semester’s finals mark the first time in-person exams were administered on the upper school campus since the start of remote learning in March 2020. “Honestly [I feel] pretty nervous,” freshman Ian Gerstner said....
EDUCATION
dbknews.com

SGA urges UMD to move final exams online

Student Body President Kislay Parashar speaks at the SGA general body meeting in Stamp Student Union on Dec. 8, 2021. (Joe Ryan/The Diamondback) The University of Maryland’s SGA passed an emergency resolution Thursday night calling on university administration to move final exams to an online environment as COVID-19 surges on campus.
COLLEGES
WYTV.com

Local middle school students encourage positivity

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Poland Middle School students are teaming up to encourage positivity in the community. It’s called the Kindness Club and was first created in 2015. Kristi Martin, a fifth grade math teacher at Poland Middle School, was in her second year teaching at the school when she decided to start it.
POLAND, OH
westernherald.com

Students prepare for mixed exam modalities

Finals are taking various forms this winter, with some exams taking place in-person, some monitored virtually and some completely asynchronous online. Students consider their preferred modality and share stress managing techniques going into exam week. Communications major Lexi Rembarz appreciates the flexibility online exams offer. “I prefer online because I...
EDUCATION
wlu.edu

Students Encouraged to Apply for a Johnson Opportunity Grant in 2022

The Johnson Opportunity Grant program at Washington and Lee University provides funds to support W&L student projects across the United States and worldwide. The grants, which are awarded on a competitive basis, are open to any rising W&L sophomore, junior or senior, They cover travel, living expenses and other costs associated with the proposed project or summer activity. Last year, 33 students were awarded the grant.
LEXINGTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy