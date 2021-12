With its adventurous landscape, scattering of local shops and eateries along the highway and a brilliant showcase of the cosmos illuminating the night sky, Joshua Tree and Twentynine Palms have attracted serenity-seekers and sun-chasers alike for years. But don’t worry if you’re not much of a camper, you don’t need a tent or an RV to get the full high-desert experience! Here are three truly spectacular Airbnb properties that complement and pay homage to this beautiful destination. High Desert Airbnbs.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO