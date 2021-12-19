ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Grim Finance Hacked for $30 Million in Fantom Tokens

By Jeff Benson
decrypt.co
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrim Finance is a "compounding yield optimizer" built on the Fantom Opera blockchain. It was the target of a multimillion dollar exploit Saturday. What, did you expect something named "Grim" to deliver good news?. Grim Finance, a DeFi protocol, was hacked for $30 million worth of tokens Saturday, it...

decrypt.co

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Bitcoin Daily: Terra Becomes Second-Largest DeFi Blockchain; IRS Confiscates Eight Times as Much Crypto in 2021; Bitcoin Up 5% Due to Lira Turnaround; Bitcoin Solutions Expands Gift Card Reach; Deutsche Telekom Supports Blockchain Framework Polkadot

Terra, a decentralized payments network, has become the second-largest blockchain for decentralized finance (DeFi) in terms of total value locked, Coinbase reported. Terra is behind Ethereum and crossed Binance Smart Chain (BSC) this week, according to the report. Terra has 13 projects at over $18.2 billion in value, which comes...
MARKETS
blockmanity.com

These Real-World Crypto Tokens Are The Future of Finance

Today, the crypto market has over 4,000 tokens with hundreds joining the market each day. As in case with any bull run, most of the tokens are currently surging with crypto-men looking for quick money. However, not every crypto-holder is lucky and they often fall prey to exit scams tokens that surge in triple digits to hit headlines and then vanish with no trace. One such recent example is Squid Game token, a token launched in wake of popular Netflix show by the same name, the token rose by 2,000% in a single day, but was rug-pulled the very next day, robbings millions from the crypto-people. This is true with meme coins such as Doge, Floki Inu, Shiba Inu as well, without any use case of their own, these tokens have risen over 1000X all because of the hype. However, the hype would eventually die down and most of these tokens will either lose the majority of their current value or go obsolete.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantom Tokens#Grim Finance#Fantom Opera#Hello Grim Community#Https T Co Qa3ibtsepb#Dai#Anyswap#Rugdoc Io#Defi
u.today

SHIB Spikes 8% as Whale Buys 4 Trillion Shiba Inu Tokens

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Ethereum
u.today

Bitcoin Price Predicted to Soar to $6 Million: MicroStrategy CEO

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor has predicted that the price of Bitcoin could eventually skyrocket to a whopping $6 million per coin in an interview with The Information. Saylor is convinced that the price of the bellwether cryptocurrency is still far from reaching its long-term potential. In early December, MicroStrategy announced...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising Today

Shares of several cryptocurrency-related companies, including Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT), are trading higher in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Bullish comments from Jack Dorsey, co-founder and former CEO of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) as...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Ethereum in 5 Figures: Is it a Buy?

Ethereum has soared more than sixfold over the past year, and the platform is about to get even more useful in the coming months. Thousands of decentralized apps are leaning on Ethereum, and developers will likely lean in even harder once Ethereum 2.0 makes the crypto even faster and more cost effective.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Big Move Incoming for One Low-Cap Altcoin As Bitcoin Positions for a Rally: Top Crypto Analyst

A popular crypto strategist and trader is naming one altcoin that’s poised to surge while predicting that Bitcoin is gearing up for a rally. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Pentoshi tells his 425,000 Twitter followers that he’s keeping a close watch on XYO Network (XYO), a blockchain that lets users mine tokens while recording datasets that have locational and geographical information tied to their smartphones.
MARKETS
Tom's Hardware

RadioShack Turns to Crypto With RADIO Tokens

RadioShack, which you might best remember for carrying all manner of trending electronics goods since its founding in 1921, is restructuring. The company has decided that its steps toward ecommerce weren't enough; it now wants to turn to blockchain technology. Specifically, it wants to become a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) provider. And it's positioning itself as the only entity that can "...be the bridge between the CEO's [sic] who control the world's corporations and the new world of cryptocurrencies." To help that ...interesting string of words move toward reality, the company plans to launch its own token: RADIO.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy