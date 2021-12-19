ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STUDY SHOWS IMPACT OF PANDEMIC CLOSURE ORDERS

By ferris1248 Posts:
floridasportsman.com
 2 days ago

"Fear and uncertainty over the pandemic are rising once again as the first U.S. case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is found in a patient in California. But let’s not panic; while this could contribute to the second consecutive winter wave, our new research shows why state governments shouldn’t overreact....

forums.floridasportsman.com

CNBC

Court revives U.S. Covid-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare in 26 states

The mandate is still blocked in 24 states. The mandate requires that federally funded healthcare facilities mandate Covid-19 vaccines or risk losing federal aid. Most U.S. healthcare workers have already been vaccinated by choice. A U.S. federal appeals court on Wednesday revived in 26 states a Biden administration Covid-19 vaccine...
U.S. POLITICS
beckershospitalreview.com

CDC revises COVID-19 vaccination data for those 65+

The CDC revised its COVID-19 vaccination data for Americans 65 and older after state officials discovered the agency over-counted the number of people who received first doses, Bloomberg reported Dec. 18. The CDC reduced the percentage of people 65 and older who received one dose from 99.9 percent to 95...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Pandemic#Omicron#Americans
d1softballnews.com

United States, the viral storm is coming. Omicron peak after the holidays: “It will be a winter of sickness and death”

“For the unvaccinated, it will be a winter of disease and death. The only protection is the dose ». Word of US President Joe Biden, who speaks thus to the nation as the country prepares to withstand the onslaught of the Omicron variant, found in at least 30 states. Yes, because in the meantime the confirmation has arrived: in the coming weeks the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus will become dominant, predicts the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron is “growing rapidly,” says the director Rochelle Walensky, and could become “the dominant stock in the United States in the coming weeks. We have the tools to protect ourselves from Covid-19. We have vaccines, ”Walensky added during a meeting at the White House. “We have boosters”, but “masks in closed public environments, physical distancing, frequent hand washing, improved ventilation and tests to slow transmission” are also “vital”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyChesCo

New HHS Study Shows 63-Fold Increase in Medicare Telehealth Utilization During the Pandemic

Report also highlights 32-fold increase in behavioral health care through telehealth. WASHINGTON, D.C. — A new report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) found that massive increases in the use of telehealth helped maintain some health care access during the COVID-19 pandemic, with specialists like behavioral health providers seeing the highest telehealth utilization relative to other providers. The report, which was produced by researchers in HHS’s Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE) and analyzes Medicare fee for service (FFS) data in 2019 and 2020, also highlights that telehealth services were accessed more in urban areas than rural communities, and Black Medicare beneficiaries were less likely than White beneficiaries to utilize telehealth.
HEALTH SERVICES
MarketWatch

Opinion: The pandemic proved that privatization can’t provide enough public goods—like vaccines, education, justice, and a sustainable planet

When the pandemic began, the Trump administration doubled down on a privatized response to what was—and what remains—a public health crisis, putting states in competition with each other to buy personal protective equipment (PPE) and COVID-19 tests. Prices were driven up and state governments were left scrambling to...
EDUCATION
uwpexponent.com

Psychology Studies During a Pandemic

A published article by a University of Wisconsin-Platteville professor, Kameko Halfmann, shows the interesting world of psychology. Throughout the time she has been on campus, many teachers have conducted interesting studies. Currently, studies can be heavily affected by COVID-19 and outside factors. The influence of COVID-19 could have made huge...
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Springfield News Sun

Live updates: British Columbia orders closures due to COVID

The Canadian Pacific Coast province of British Columbia is closing bars, nightclubs and gyms because of the omicron coronavirus variant. VICTORIA, British Columbia — The Canadian Pacific Coast province of British Columbia is closing bars, nightclubs and gyms because of the omicron coronavirus variant. Starting at 11:59 p.m. on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
milwaukeesun.com

New study associates mask laws to reduction of COVID-19 deaths

Washington [US], December 16 (ANI): A study of the impact of national face mask laws on COVID-19 mortality in 44 countries with a combined population of nearly one billion people found that, over time, the increase in COVID-19 related deaths was significantly slower in countries that imposed mask laws compared to countries that did not.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

California requiring healthcare workers to get booster shots

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday said California will require healthcare workers to get booster shots against the coronavirus.“With Omicron on the rise, we’re taking immediate actions to protect Californians and ensure our hospitals are prepared,” the Democratic governor said in a news release.California follows New Mexico in the new mandate, his office said.The most populous state already required all healthcare workers to be vaccinated by September, with exemptions for medical reasons or personal beliefs.His office would not say when the new requirement would take effect or if there would be an option for frequent testing instead, promising more details...
PUBLIC HEALTH

