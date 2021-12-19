Jarrett Allen among Cleveland players in COVID protocols
Adrian Wojnarowski: Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen is one of the five players entering the league’s Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. Allen’s having an All-Star-caliber season with averages of 16.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks.
Updated with Jarrett Allen, Lamar Stevens, Dylan Windler, RJ Nembhard and Denzel Valentine added to protocols: Five more #Cavaliers test positive for COVID-19, bringing total to seven; Sunday’s game postponed beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 1:32 PM
From Cavs: Center Jarrett Allen, forwards Lamar Stevens and Dylan Windler and guards Denzel Valentine and RJ Nembhard join Isaac Okoro and Evan Mobley in health and safety protocols – 1:29 PM
#Cavs officially announce that Jarrett Allen, Lamar Stevens, Dylan Windler, Denzel Valentine and RJ Nembhard entered health and safety protocols.
Cavs now have 7 players in protocol with Isaac Okoro and Evan Mobley. – 1:27 PM
Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen is one of the five players entering the league’s Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. Allen’s having an All-Star-caliber season with averages of 16.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks. – 12:11 PM
#Cavs starters for tonight here in Milwaukee: Darius Garland, Lamar Stevens, Lauri Markkanen, Dean Wade and Jarrett Allen – 8:20 PM
RPR MVP Predictor standings, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 15.05
2. Stephen Curry: 14.59
3. Kevin Durant: 14.44
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.18
5. Trae Young: 13.62
6. Jarrett Allen: 12.29
7. DeMar DeRozan: 11.9
8. Jimmy Butler: 11.77 pic.twitter.com/NimxxxMiYH – 10:45 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA is postponing the Cleveland-Atlanta game tonight, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 19, 2021
Shams Charania: Sources: Philadelphia-New Orleans tonight appears in jeopardy: Andre Drummond and Shake Milton have entered COVID-19 protocols, joining Georges Niang. Furkan Korkmaz (illness) and three others are out and Danny Green, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey are questionable to play. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 19, 2021
Tim MacMahon: Mavs reserve Josh Green has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. He had previously been listed as out due to illness. Now two Mavs (Reggie Bullock) in protocols. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / December 19, 2021
