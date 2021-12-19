Jarrett Allen among Cleveland players in COVID protocols

Adrian Wojnarowski: Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen is one of the five players entering the league’s Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. Allen’s having an All-Star-caliber season with averages of 16.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks.

Updated with Jarrett Allen, Lamar Stevens, Dylan Windler, RJ Nembhard and Denzel Valentine added to protocols: Five more #Cavaliers test positive for COVID-19, bringing total to seven; Sunday’s game postponed beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 1:32 PM

From Cavs: Center Jarrett Allen, forwards Lamar Stevens and Dylan Windler and guards Denzel Valentine and RJ Nembhard join Isaac Okoro and Evan Mobley in health and safety protocols – 1:29 PM

#Cavs officially announce that Jarrett Allen, Lamar Stevens, Dylan Windler, Denzel Valentine and RJ Nembhard entered health and safety protocols.

Cavs now have 7 players in protocol with Isaac Okoro and Evan Mobley. – 1:27 PM

#Cavs starters for tonight here in Milwaukee: Darius Garland, Lamar Stevens, Lauri Markkanen, Dean Wade and Jarrett Allen – 8:20 PM

RPR MVP Predictor standings, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:

1. Nikola Jokic: 15.05

2. Stephen Curry: 14.59

3. Kevin Durant: 14.44

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.18

5. Trae Young: 13.62

6. Jarrett Allen: 12.29

7. DeMar DeRozan: 11.9

8. Jimmy Butler: 11.77 pic.twitter.com/NimxxxMiYH – 10:45 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA is postponing the Cleveland-Atlanta game tonight, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 19, 2021

Shams Charania: Sources: Philadelphia-New Orleans tonight appears in jeopardy: Andre Drummond and Shake Milton have entered COVID-19 protocols, joining Georges Niang. Furkan Korkmaz (illness) and three others are out and Danny Green, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey are questionable to play. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 19, 2021

Tim MacMahon: Mavs reserve Josh Green has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. He had previously been listed as out due to illness. Now two Mavs (Reggie Bullock) in protocols. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / December 19, 2021