Croatia ranked second-safest European nation for walking solo at night

April to June 2022 sees the fortieth anniversary of the Falklands War, when Britain sent a military taskforce halfway around the world following the invasion of the Falkland Islands by Argentina. Although relatively brief and small in scale, the conflict saw many moments of huge personal suffering, and raised questions about the idea of British sovereignty in the modern era and the role that media has to play in covering war. Also, let’s not forget, that it meant Prince Andrew could never sweat again. Visitors will be able to explore the experiences of those who witnessed or participated in the fighting, and those who dealt with the conflict’s aftermath.

WORLD ・ 6 DAYS AGO