The days following Drakeo The Ruler's stabbing death in Los Angeles have brought multiple theories to light from those closest to the rapper. We heard from his mother earlier this week, who said that her son was "rushed" by forty to sixty people the moment YG walked into the backstage area. In a video showing the fight before Drakeo was stabbed in the neck, many people could be seen wearing 4Hunnid merchandise, which is YG's brand. Now, Drakeo's affiliate, rapper K7 The Finesser, is claiming that he thinks YG set up the attack on the late 28-year-old.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO