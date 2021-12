OMAHA, Neb. – Hot first half shooting helped the St. Thomas Tommies to a league opening win over the Omaha Mavericks Monday night. Despite being down 29 points in the first, the Mavericks chipped away at the lead to get within five of the Tommies on a three-pointer from Felix Lemetti with under a minute to play. It wasn't enough, and Omaha dropped another game, 80-73. The Mavericks fall to 1-11 overall and 0-1 in league play.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO