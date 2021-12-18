NFL Week 15: Prop bets, DFS bargains, and a whole bunch of Covid-19 uncertainty

Week 15’s gonna be a weird one.

Part of this was planned; this weekend ushered in the start of Saturday NFL football to fill the void left behind by the college game, so we’ll get to watch the New England Patriots before SNL.

Part of it was not; a long list of COVID-19 absences as the league works through another round of backup plans thanks to another winter flare-up.

Several teams will limp through the weekend with depleted rosters thanks to the ongoing pandemic. It’s a problem that threatens the health of players and staff, the momentum behind late playoff pushes, and the sanity of bettors. The Washington Football Team were a slight underdog against the Philadelphia Eagles before protocols took out the bulk of their offensive line. Now Philly is nearly a 10-point favorite.

The Cleveland Browns swung from full touchdown favorites to slight underdog against the hapless Las Vegas Raiders when testing cost them their head coach, starting quarterback, backup quarterback, top wideout, and a significant chunk of their offensive line. The Jacksonville Jaguars are also down a head coach, but that’s because of a whole different thing. It’s also probably going to make them better, or at least that’s what bettors think.

That, along with the playoff implications that come with entering the final 22.5 percent of the season (the math was a lot cleaner in a 16-game schedule), makes this a tough weekend for predictions. Will healthy underdogs stand in the way of a team’s postseason push? Will Sunday’s outcomes cast some clarity over the tangled races for the AFC and NFC’s Wild Card spots? Will the Texans heartily paste the Jags again?

All odds via Tipico.

The all bargain DFS team for Week 15

Players available for cheap in DraftKings Sunday Classic lineups: under $6,000 at quarterback, $5,000 at running back, under $4,000 at wide receiver, and under $3,500 at tight end. These are the guys who’ll let you splurge on stars like Craig Reynolds and Taysom Hill.

QB: Jimmy Garoppolo ($5,800)

Few teams offer a better get-right opportunity for struggling quarterbacks than the Falcons and their 29th-ranked passing defense. Atlanta’s 17 percent pressure rate is by far the lowest in the NFL and it’s allowed opposing quarterbacks to post a 100.6 passer rating this fall. That’s great news for Handsome James, who won’t be forced into baffling mistakes by a collapsing pocket and should find plenty of room to operate against a defense with only 16 sacks in 2021.

RB: D’Onta Foreman ($5,200)

We’re bending the scale for Foreman, who is $300 more than fellow Titan running back Dontrell Hilliard but clearly the more trusted runner in that platoon. While Hilliard has actually played two more snaps than his counterpart over the past two weeks, Foreman has had significantly more touches — 35 to 19. He’s responded with 14+ points in each of those games and now gets to match up with a once-formidable Steeler defense that currently ranks 30th in the league against the rush.

WR: Gabriel Davis ($3,700)

We rolled with Davis last week and he delivered five catches on eight targets, a touchdown, and 15.3 fantasy points. He played a season-high 65 snaps in Emmanuel Sanders’ absence, and with the veteran doubtful for Sunday could have a similarly outsized impact compared to his inexpensive salary. Carolina has a strong pass defense, but it’s rarely been tested by big-armed QBs this season. Expect Josh Allen to dial up Davis’s number deep early to stretch the field in Buffalo.

TE: Ricky Seals-Jones ($3,400)

Seals-Jones struggled in his return to TE1 status in Washington last week, but the Football Team’s passing offense in general was a disgrace in a 27-20 loss to the Cowboys. Whomever is slinging passes for WFT will likely rely heavily on a checkdown option against the Eagles’ 24th-ranked passing defense. That unknown QB — Kyle Allen? Garrett Gilbert? Kyle Shurmur? will probably have to throw often while playing from behind since most of his defensive front is either injured or on the COVID-19 reserve list.

With Terry McLaurin questionable due to a head injury, that could mean a spike in targets for Seals-Jones, who had multiple double-digit performances in Logan Thomas’s absence earlier this season.

The prop bets I like

Thursday results: 2-2 (.500). Season to date: 75-55 (.577)

What did we learn Thursday? That betting for Patrick Mahomes to hit a passing yard under is a bet that can be undone in two or three plays, but at least he also ran for a bunch of yards in the final two minutes to give us an overall push. This weekend’s player props are a bit short thanks to all the Covid uncertainty out there. Let’s see if we can find some value among the healthy players of Week 15.

Alvin Kamara OVER 53.5 rushing yards. Kamara has a tough matchup against the Buccaneers, but Tampa’s typically-stout rushing defense has shown some cracks in 2021. Its 4.4 yards allowed per carry ranks only 21st in the league. He’ll get several chances to crack that unit if last week’s performance is any indication. The Pro Bowl running back earned a career-high 27 carries against the Jets as coach Sean Payton tried to steer his offense away from Taysom Hill’s passing game as much as possible.

Mike Evans OVER 59.5 receiving yards. Evans is a gut play, but he’s been extremely reliable for Tom Brady this season (only two drops on 99 targets) and has 190 yards over his past two games.

Najee Harris OVER 70.5 rushing yards. Harris remains the fulcrum of Mike Tomlin’s offense and has had at least 20 carries in seven of his last nine games. The Titans’ rushing defense has given up 80+ yards in five of its last six games — the only exception is a showdown with the Jaguars in which Urban Meyer’s pettiness caused him to call only six running plays.

Mike Glennon UNDER 198.5 passing yards. Glennon has played at exactly Mike Glennon levels in Daniel Jones’ absence. He’s averaged 189 passing yards per game in two starts and will now face the Cowboys and their top-ranked (by DVOA) passing defense.

We might have more as props are posted this weekend, so stay tuned.

My straight-up picks

Here are my featured picks for Week 15, as well as the Rhode Island Scumbag Lock of the Week (for which I take no responsibility. You live by the scumbag code, you die by the scumbag code).

Winners in bold, all odds via Tipico:

Minnesota Vikings (-200) over the Chicago Bears

over the Chicago Bears Jacksonville Jaguars (-220) over the Houston Texans

Upset pick:

Cleveland Browns (+155) over the Las Vegas Raiders

Rhode Island Scumbag Lock of the week:

Houston Texans (+4.5) over the Jacksonville Jaguars, with special consideration for Browns (+1) and Titans (-115)

And if you’re interested in my full complement of picks, you can find those here.

Last week: 10-4 (.714)

Thursday: 1-0 (0.000)

Season to date: 134-74-1 (.644)

