Pep Guardiola Shuns Man City Records in Favour of Additional Factor

By Vayam Lahoti
 2 days ago
The Sky Blues maintained their sensational run of form with yet another three points in the Premier League as they recorded a convincing win against Eddie Howe's side in Tyneside.

Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling were all on target for the Premier League champions, who went six points clear of Chelsea following the west London side's 0-0 draw against Wolves.

Moreover, the Sky Blues set a trio of records with their eighth league victory on the spin, as they became the first side in Premier League history to record 34th league wins in the English top-flight in a calendar year.

However, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is not thinking much about the records his side are setting as they look to try and retain their league crown and go one step further in the Champions League final this season.

"One day, they (the records) will be broken. All records exist for that, but we're happy," said the 50-year-old in his post-match interview with BBC Match of the Day.

"It means the consistency we have as a team. Not winning a title or final, just winning and winning."

The five-time Premier League champions further recorded their 18th away win of the year on Sunday - the most away wins ever recorded in England's top division in a single calendar year.

Guardiola said, while speaking to City TV following the win: "I prefer to win the titles, but if you break a record, win games, win games, win games; this is the more precious value this team has."

Manchester City will be aiming to register their ninth consecutive league win when they host Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium next week.

