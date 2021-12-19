ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carolina Panthers vs. Buffalo Bills live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch

By FTW Staff
 2 days ago
The Carolina Panthers will meet the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon from Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York. The Panthers come into this game looking for a win while the Bills need a win to stay in the competition for a playoff spot.

This will be a great Sunday of NFL football, here is everything you need to know to stream the action this afternoon.

Carolina Panthers vs. Buffalo Bills

  • When: Sunday, December 19
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FOX
How to watch the NFL this season

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Sunday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Carolina Panthers vs. Buffalo Bills (-13.5)

O/U: 43.5

ClutchPoints

Cam Newton’s 3-word answer when asked what’s wrong with Panthers’ passing game

The Carolina Panthers went back to utilizing just one single quarterback for Sunday’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills, but the results for Matt Rhule’s squad were much of the same. The 31-14 loss saw minimal success out of the passing game, and when quarterback Cam Newton was asked about the problem after the game, he gave a rather concerning three-word response, via Jonathan M. Alexander.
On3.com

Panthers kicker leaves field with injury during warmups

The hits are coming for the Panthers before the game even begins. During pregame warmups, disaster struck Carolina regarding their kicker Zane Gonzalez. According to Panthers beat reporter Joe Person, their kicker left the field in bad shape during warmups. “Zane Gonzalez is being helped off the field,” tweeted Person....
News 4 Buffalo

BKL Podcast: Week 16, Bills vs Patriots

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season, and News 4 Sports Director Josh Reed and WROC Sports Director Thad Brown meet up again to talk all things Buffalo Bills in the Buffalo Kickoff Live Podcast. With Week 16’s huge matchup against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Josh and Thad […]
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady had message for Dennis Allen after interception

Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Peyton Manning News

Legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning has a lot of cool bullet points on his resume. Could NFL owner be next?. According to a report from CBS Sports, Manning is believed to be in the mix for an ownership role with the Denver Broncos. The Broncos could reportedly be sold by...
