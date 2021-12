On Tuesday night, Justin Simmons and his wife, Taryn, finally got to see one of their dreams realized. Since starting the Justin Simmons Foundation in June of 2020 amid the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, they'd been limited to virtual programming and fundraising to make an impact. They thrust themselves fully into it, but they of course looked forward to the day they could host an in-person event where they could reach people in one-on-one settings.

DENVER, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO