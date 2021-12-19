ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blackhawks Bits: Slavin, Mitchell sent to Rockford; Connolly suspended four games

By Dave Melton
Second City Hockey
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the first of four days off for the Chicago Blackhawks this week, a pair of players were sent down to the AHL and a veteran forward will be sidelined from NHL games for a much different reason. [UPDATE] The judgment on Connolly has been released:. Connolly received a...

www.secondcityhockey.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Blackhawks News & Rumours: Delia, Connolly, World Juniors

Despite the current pause in league activity, let alone the NHL’s withdrawal from the 2022 Winter Olympics, there is still Chicago Blackhawks content to keep fans occupied in the meantime. Not all that is deemed newsworthy deserves to be celebrated, but there are some items that should be. Here...
NHL
Second City Hockey

A Chicago Blackhawks’ Christmas Wish List

Well, it’s about that time of year: the winter break is here, people are heading home for the holidays and kids are submitting their Christmas wish lists to Santa Claus. No matter how old you get, it’s still an exciting time of year. And, as a matter of fact, I have a Christmas list of my own.
NHL
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Prospect Report: Four Ready to Shine at World Juniors

While this time of year is filled with family gatherings and holiday cheer, for hockey fans who love to focus on the future of the game, the best present will be opened on Dec. 26. The IIHF World Junior Championship always provides a great look at the potential top stars of tomorrow. The rosters will feature a good mix of players already drafted and some high-rated prospects for the upcoming NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
letsgobruins.net

Another Bruins' Forward Has Requested A Trade, Takes Shots At Management.

Another Boston Bruins' forward has requested a trade. After forward and fellow 2015 1st round pick Jake DeBrusk requested a trade a couple of weeks ago, Zach Senyshyn has done the same. Bruins' reporter Mark Divver first reported the news and spoke to Senyshyn about the trade request. “I want...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek King
Person
Tanner Kero
Person
Brett Connolly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockford#The Chicago Blackhawks#Ahl#Nhlplayersafety#The Rockford Icehogs#Https T Co 9drl4j7znd
AFP

NHL postpones return from holiday break until at least Tuesday

The NHL said Friday it would resume play in the wake of its holiday break on Tuesday at the earliest, rather than Monday, to allow the league to analyze Covid-19 test results and assess readiness to play. The NHL and NHLPA agreed to begin their holiday break last Wednesday -- two days earlier than originally planned -- due to the number of players and teams impacted by coronavirus. Now Monday's scheduled 14 matches have been pushed back, although the league said in a written statement that teams would return to practice on Sunday. In a statement posted on Twitter, NHL said the league "had planned to resume its schedule on Monday, December 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs' readiness to play, the target date for resumption of gameplay will be pushed back an additional day."
NHL
markerzone.com

FORMER FLYERS, CANUCKS COACH PASSES AWAY

Some sad news to report from the hockey world on Thursday as former Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks head coach Bob McCammon has passed away at the ago of 80 according to Squire Barnes of Global BC. Prior to coaching, McCammon spent eleven seasons playing for Port Huron in the...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Bruins-Penguins Dec. 27 Game Postponed As NHL Pushes Return To Ice Back One Day

BOSTON (CBS) — Another Bruins game has been postponed. The NHL announced it is delaying a return to games by a day after games were originally to resume on Monday. The Bruins were set to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, but that game has now been postponed. The league paused on Wednesday due to an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Friday’s announcement marks the fifth game the Bruins have had postponed. Here’s the full statement from the NHL: “The National Hockey League announced today that its regular-season schedule will not resume prior to Tuesday, Dec. 28. The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs’ readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day. Teams will return to practice on Dec. 26 and it is expected that the League will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday.”
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL pushes back return date from leaguewide shutdown to Dec. 28

Less than a week after announcing a shutdown due to a COVID-19 breakout, the National Hockey League says it's delaying the return to action. "The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the league an adequate opportunity to analyze leaguewide testing result and to assess clubs' readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day," the NHL wrote in a statement. "It is expected that the league will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of the day Sunday."
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Bruins, Rangers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Ken Holland spoke about the Edmonton Oilers’ depleted roster and the status of goaltender Mike Smith. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs continue to get hit hard by the COVID protocols. Zach Senyshyn of the Boston Bruins has asked for a trade and four NHL scouts examined what the New York Rangers might be looking for prior to the NHL trade deadline.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan enters the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols; assistant Chris Fleming to fill in as interim coach

Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan on Friday entered the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols ahead of a pair of games Sunday and Monday. The Bulls on Thursday cleared their final group of players — including star guard Zach LaVine — from the league protocols. A total of 11 players entered the COVID-19 protocols in December, including DeMar DeRozan and LaVine, the team’s leading scorers. Assistant Chris ...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy