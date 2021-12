Rapper Drakeo the Ruler was killed in Los Angeles late Saturday night after he was stabbed during an altercation near the Banc of California Stadium in Exposition Park, during the Once Upon a Time in L.A. concert where Drakeo and dozens of performers, including Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent, were scheduled to appear. According to the Los Angeles Times, paramedics arrived on the scene around 8:40 p.m. after reports of a stabbing. While the L.A. coroners office could not identify the victim at press time, a rep for the rapper confirmed to Rolling Stone that it was Darrell Caldwell, known in...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO