Letter to the editor: Today, there is very nearly zero danger from vaccination

As we know, the CDC has approved the mRNA and viral vector vaccines for children down to age 5. And, these shots are recommended through the Washington State Department of Health. What I find problematic here, is the lack of continuing education and transparency to help parents make an ethical decision. Why would we give these shots to healthy children who literally have an almost zero chance of dying, but can experience side effects, admitted by the CDC? Also, there is a new concern that the children’s innate immune antibodies will be suppressed by the new vaccinal antibodies, potentially causing autoimmune diseases. Why are we doing this?

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO