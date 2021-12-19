ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Letter to the editor: Today, there is very nearly zero danger from vaccination

By Phil Huff Frisco
Summit Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have a couple of friends who will not vaccinate. We talk. They know I have witnessed a deadly vaccination injury firsthand and been a witness at a federal vaccination injury hearing. Vaccination safety for...

www.summitdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Figuring out how many vaccinated people have COVID when no one is counting: Letter from the Editor

A new challenge we face in our newsroom is how to figure out whether COVID-19 is running rampant through the vaccinated population without being recorded anywhere. This is different from the frightening surge we’ve been covering. We reported that the Cleveland Clinic and MetroHealth hit their all-time highs of COVID hospitalizations in the past week, which is astounding when one considers the availability of vaccines.
CLEVELAND, OH
Sturgis Journal

Letter to the Editor

I sat home on Thursday thinking that the people in the three counties the health department serves have the common sense to realize that Health Officer Burns did her job and saved lives. Instead of giving her full support we have these people who don’t believe science and the job...
SCIENCE
sanjuanjournal.com

Thoughts on the vaccination of children for COVID-19 | Letters to the Editor

As we know, the CDC has approved the mRNA and viral vector vaccines for children down to age 5. And, these shots are recommended through the Washington State Department of Health. What I find problematic here, is the lack of continuing education and transparency to help parents make an ethical decision. Why would we give these shots to healthy children who literally have an almost zero chance of dying, but can experience side effects, admitted by the CDC? Also, there is a new concern that the children’s innate immune antibodies will be suppressed by the new vaccinal antibodies, potentially causing autoimmune diseases. Why are we doing this?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cleveland.com

The lesson from hundreds of you is that vaccinations may not block COVID, but they will keep you alive: Letter from the Editor

Here are five things we learned from reading more than 430 emails from you about your experiences with breakthrough COVID-19 cases, mainly in Northeast Ohio. One: The vaccine, even the vaccine followed by a booster, is not a shield against infection with the coronavirus. A lot of people have been infected despite getting the shots.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Mask debate has turned to symbolism over substance

Columnist Scott Estill has done us a great service in his latest opinion piece. The mask issue has been resolved: “They work. It’s science.” Well, that settles it!. Never mind the fact that the virus that causes COVID-19 is so much smaller than the mask pores. Masks are just a symbol to remind a “very vocal but minority faction of our community” that they are just that: an insignificant minority about to be relegated to the intellectual and moral trash heap by the overwhelming majority of those good folks who take responsibility for other people’s health.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Daily Evergreen

Letter from the editor: Leaving minty fresh

As my time as mint editor comes to an end, I am thankful for the time I spent serving in this role. I have learned much about myself, about others and about the life of the newsroom. Here are my five biggest takeaways from this semester. 1. People come first.
JOURNALISM
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Be sure to review proposed education standards

To all Summit County residents, particularly parents: In case you missed it, the Colorado Department of Education is seeking public comments by Jan. 1, 2022, on the proposed standards for the future of social studies and the arts from preschool through high school. When approved, these standards will determine what the teachers will be expected to teach and what the students will be expected to learn for the next several years across Colorado.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
orlandomedicalnews.com

The Dangers of Benzodiazepine Misuse

Benzodiazepines fall under the class of medication called anxiolytics. They are considered schedule IV controlled substances that doctors can prescribe for several conditions. These medications can prove helpful in treating anxiety, insomnia, seizures, and more. Sometimes they can even be prescribed for off-label use, based on the guidance of a physician.
HEALTH
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Doc PJ is one of the most genuine, kind and generous individuals

I wish to respectfully submit a statement that speaks to the character, integrity and compassion of Dr. Craig “Doc PJ” Perrinjaquet. I have known Doc PJ for over 30 years and have always (and will continue to) describe him to friends, family and visitors as one of the most genuine, unbelievably kind and generous individuals they would have the privilege to meet, both personally and professionally.
SOCIETY
Verywell Health

Here's How Long COVID Stays In Your Body

How long COVID-19 stays in the body varies from person to person. Generally, people are no longer contagious about 10 days after the onset of symptoms. A recent study found that people can be shed the virus for as long as 83 days, underscoring the importance of frequent testing, quarantining, and isolation practices.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KSAT 12

Some COVID-19 patients reporting new symptom affecting their tongue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Headaches, brain fog, dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue are just some of the lingering symptoms people may have if they had COVID-19. But now doctors are seeing patients coming in with a new symptom that is impacting their ability to talk and eat. You won your battle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy