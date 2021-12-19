Trump: Border crisis is destroying America

Re “Biden and Putin hold video call amid tensions” (Dec. 8):. As I don’t agree with Russia threatening Ukraine’s border or the border crisis in Poland, how in the right frame of mind can the president preach to other leaders how to handle their countries’ business when he alone has opened our borders to everyone. Canada our neighbor has very harsh restrictions just to visit. Fix our problems then maybe by setting an example other countries may take your recommendations into consideration.
