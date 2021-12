My two-year-old’s body was shutting down. My son was too weak to move or talk and he looked tiny lying in the hospital bed. The pediatric doctor in the emergency room wanted to admit him, but her reasoning was vague. I remember asking for a copy of his labs because I wanted to research the findings. All indicators pointed to Leukemia. I looked at her and asked bluntly, was it because she was worried that he had cancer? Her reply brought me to my knees. From that moment forward, I became a different parent.

