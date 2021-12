COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Massachusetts. The positive test rate has more than doubled over the past month, and the current case count mirrors last December, when the state was experiencing its second COVID surge. Health experts foresee the spike continuing after the Christmas and New Year's holidays. But a lot has changed since last year, with vaccines reducing the risk of severe disease. While hospitalizations and deaths are increasing during this wave (including among the vaccinated), they are muted compared to 2020's holiday season.

