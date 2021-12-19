ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Series of preclinical studies supports the Army’s pan-coronavirus vaccine development strategy

Cover picture for the articleA series of recently published preclinical study results show that the Spike Ferritin Nanoparticle (SpFN) COVID-19 vaccine developed by researchers at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) not only elicits a potent immune response but may also provide broad protection against SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern as well as other...

#Covid 19 Vaccine#Clinical Studies#Wrair#Coronaviruses#Omicron#The U S Army#Spfn
