AC Milan were unable to provide answers to their recent drop in form as they were beaten 1-0 by Napoli at San Siro last night, a report claims. This morning’s edition of il Corriere della Sera (via MilanNews) writes how last night’s result is just another indication that the Milan side that were so dominant at the beginning of the season has unfortunately disappeared. Stefano Pioli simply has too many injuries to try and deal with, and as a result the Rossoneri are no longer able to play as they did in the first few rounds when they were practically unbeatable and now they continue to drop points.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO