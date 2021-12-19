ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Kompany target of racist abuse in Belgian game

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrussels (AFP) – Anderlecht coach Vincent Kompany was left “disgusted” after he said he was the target of racist abuse during Sunday’s Belgian league game against Club Brugge. “I leave this match disgusted....

fourfourtwo.com

Fulham report racist abuse of Neeskens Kebano to police

Fulham have reported racist messages on social media towards winger Neeskens Kebano to the police. Kebano was subjected to the abuse, which included racist words and emojis, on Instagram following the Cottagers’ 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United on Monday.
The Independent

Manchester United footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine

Manchester United footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been banned from driving for six months and fined more than £30,000.The 24-year-old admitted earlier this year to driving while disqualified and without insurance after being stopped by police in Manchester on June 23 returning from a break abroad.On Monday, ahead of a scheduled trial he also pleaded guilty to failing to provide driver details for two speeding offences in Bradford, West Yorkshire in September 2020.Lawyers for Wan-Bissaka said the right-back was in a “state of complete ignorance” of the Yorkshire driving matters as notification letters were sent to his former home in...
Vincent Kompany
The Independent

Wolves stalemate not the problem as Thomas Tuchel makes point about wasted games

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea did not dent their Premier League title challenge at Wolves – but instead with three recent home draws.Wolves held Chelsea to a goalless stalemate at Molineux, with the Covid and injury-hit Blues struggling for fluency.Tuchel’s side slipped six points behind rampant leaders Manchester City following their fourth draw in eight top-flight encounters.Defending champions City have won all eight in that same run, leaving Tuchel lamenting home draws with Burnley, Manchester United and Everton as opposed to Sunday’s deadlock at Wolves.“The problem is not the points we dropped today,” said Tuchel.“The points that hurt are the points...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea boss says game going ahead put players’ health and safety at ‘huge risk’

Thomas Tuchel has criticised the Premier League for putting Chelsea at “huge risk” by forcing the coronavirus-hit Blues to play Sunday’s top-flight clash at Wolves.Chelsea were missing seven players through positive Covid-19 tests and opted not to risk Jorginho at Molineux after inconclusive results for the Italy midfielder.The Blues saw their request for a postponement rejected, and could only field 14 outfield players in their match squad with N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Trevoh Chalobah also struggling for match fitness.Six of the weekend’s top-flight fixtures had already been called off following Covid outbreaks at various clubs but the Blues’ game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City three points clear at Christmas as Liverpool and Chelsea are held

Manchester City secured the Christmas number one spot with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle at St James’ Park.Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an eighth straight Premier League win and sit three points clear at the top.Ruben Dias’ opener – after an awful mistake by Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark – set City on their way and Joao Cancelo’s rocket doubled their lead.Riyad Mahrez’s 50th Premier League goal for the club made it 3-0 after 63 minutes as ruthless City exposed the struggling Magpies’ defensive weaknesses.Raheem Sterling tapped in a late fourth as Newcastle remain second from bottom.City are clear of Liverpool after the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Emma Raducanu reflects on ‘insane’ year after claiming Sports Personality award

Emma Raducanu hailed the “insane” support she has received in 2021 after capping an incredible 12 months by being voted the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year.The 19-year-old completed a fairytale in New York in September as she secured the US Open title, becoming the first qualifier ever to win a grand slam tennis tournament.She also became the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1977 to win a grand slam, and claimed the prize without dropping a set.Her achievements have made her one of British sport’s biggest stars, and she claimed the prestigious BBC prize ahead of Olympic...
TENNIS
#Club Brugge#Manchester City#Television#Racism#Belgian#Anderlecht
kion546.com

3rd-tier soccer game abandoned in Germany after racist abuse

DUISBURG, Germany (AP) — A third-division soccer game in Germany has been abandoned due to racist abuse directed at a visiting player. Referee Nicolas Winter initially stopped Sunday’s game between MSV Duisburg and VfL Osnabrück in the 33rd minute after monkey chants were aimed at Osnabrück forward Aaron Opoku. Winter says “There was a corner for Osnabrück, and when the player wanted to take it, there were monkey sounds from the stands.” Osnabrück declined to play on and the game was subsequently called off around 10 minutes later. The score was 0-0 at the time. Duisburg said the alleged culprit had been quickly identified with the help of other fans.
SOCCER
The Independent

Leeds say one arrest made after alleged racist abuse during defeat to Arsenal

Leeds have announced the arrest of one supporter following claims made of alleged racist abuse during the defeat to Arsenal.The Gunners ran out 4-1 winners but the first half was briefly interrupted as the referee headed to the touchline, with it transpiring that one of the visiting substitutes, Rob Holding, had reported the incident to the fourth official.Now the Elland Road club say one supporter has been identified by police and reiterated their zero-tolerance stance against abuse.A short statement on the club website read:“Leeds United can confirm that an investigation into claims of racism during the first half of our...
SOCIETY
Belgium
World
Society
Sports
kion546.com

German clubs ask for game to be replayed after racist abuse

DUISBURG, Germany (AP) — Two German soccer clubs have asked for their game to be replayed after it was abandoned following racist abuse. The third-division game between Duisburg and Osnabrück was halted Sunday after racist chants were aimed at Osnabrück forward Aaron Opoku. Osnabrück did not want to resume the game. It was the first time a game was abandoned because of racism in Germany’s national professional men’s soccer leagues. There was uncertainty over how to record the result. Both clubs say the game should be replayed and not awarded as a forfeit to either club. A final decision rests with the German soccer federation as the sport’s governing body.
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Covid-hit Chelsea held by Wolves as Man City top Christmas charts

London (AFP) – Covid-hit Chelsea were held to a goalless draw by Wolves on Sunday after the Premier League rejected their request to postpone the game as Manchester City put struggling Newcastle to the sword. Just four games were left on the schedule this weekend out of the original...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Tuchel says Covid-hit Chelsea put ‘at risk’ as Man City stroll

London (AFP) – Thomas Tuchel has criticised the Premier League for putting his coronavirus-hit Chelsea side at “huge risk” by forcing them to play at Wolves on Sunday as leaders Manchester City put Newcastle to the sword. Chelsea drew 0-0 at Molineux while City eased to a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lee Johnson promises ‘blood and guts’ performance when Sunderland visit Arsenal

Lee Johnson will send Sunderland out at Arsenal on Tuesday night promising a “blood and guts” performance as they attempt to upset the odds to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals.The League One side have fought their way past Port Vale, Blackpool Wigan and QPR, all away from home, to make the last eight of a competition in which they reached the final as a Premier League outfit as recently as 2014.For Johnson, the latest man handed the task of restoring the club’s on-field fortunes following their plunge into the third tier, the game at the Emirates Stadium is a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Premier League prepares for Covid summit as Man City show class

London (AFP) – Coronavirus forced the postponement of a swathe of Premier League games this weekend but for leaders Manchester City it was business as usual. Pep Guardiola’s men hammered Newcastle 4-0 in one of only four games to take place, while Liverpool lost ground with a 2-2 draw at Tottenham.
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Bayern president rules out signing Dortmund star Haaland

Berlin (AFP) – Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer on Sunday ruled out bidding for Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and hopes record-breaking forward Robert Lewandowski finishes his career with the Bavarian giants. Hainer told broadcaster Sport1 that FC Bayern will not sign Haaland “because we have Robert Lewandowski”.
SOCCER

