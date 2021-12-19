ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Dr. Fauci Comments on Air Travel and Omicron Variant

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA small piece of optimistic news from the White House’s chief medical advisor. Dr. Anthony Fauci said this week that, right now, he would have no issues getting on a plane and flying despite the fact that the COVID-19 Omicron variant is “spreading...

