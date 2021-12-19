ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GlaxoSmithKline: Investing In Vaccines

By TalkMarkets
Woonsocket Call
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlaxoSmithKline, based in London, is a global healthcare company...

business.woonsocketcall.com

FiercePharma

GlaxoSmithKline’s HIV prevention injectable Apretude threatens Gilead with FDA blessing. But will doctors use it?

After making history with the first complete long-acting regimen for the treatment of HIV, GlaxoSmithKline’s ViiV Healthcare has now made a component of that therapy into a preventative option, threatening a major franchise at Gilead Sciences. On Monday, the FDA blessed GSK’s Apretude, or cabotegravir, to reduce the risk...
Seeking Alpha

GlaxoSmithKline, Vir granted European approval for COVID-19 antibody therapy

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) announced that the European Commission (EC) approved Xevudy (sotrovimab) as an early treatment for COVID-19. Accordingly, the monoclonal antibody is licensed in the EU for adults and adolescents who suffer from COVID-19 and are at the risk of developing severe disease yet do not require supplemental oxygen.
Seeking Alpha

Vaxart: Investment Case For An Oral COVID Vaccine Not So Hard To Swallow

Vaxart is the oral vaccine developer with COVID, RSV, HPV, influenza and Norovirus candidates in its pipeline. It has been several months since I last posted on Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT), so I wanted to provide an update for those interested in this most enigmatic of companies. The oral vaccine developer is still an outlying company, with a valuation that could either be described as bloated, based on a COVID vaccine opportunity that has still not materialized, or undervalued, given that the company has candidates for influenza, norovirus, RSV and HPV besides COVID, and has recently initiated a Phase 2 trial for the latter.
The Spokesman-Review

First plant-based coronavirus vaccine shows ‘positive’ results, say GlaxoSmithKline and Medicago

Pharmaceutical companies Medicago and GlaxoSmithKline announced Tuesday “positive efficacy and safety results” from a global trial using what they say is the world’s first plant-based coronavirus vaccine. Studying 24,000 adults across six countries, the late-stage trial found that the overall efficacy rate of the vaccine candidate was...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Evaluate and Track Construction and Machinery Joint Companies | View Company Insights for 1,000+ Joint Manufacturers and Suppliers | BizVibe

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has made available 1,000+ company profiles for the joint manufacturers and suppliers category on its B2B platform. Companies listed in this product category are primarily engaged in manufacturing or supplying various types of joints and related products (such as metallic expansion joints, joint sealant, drywall joint tape, etc.).
CONSTRUCTION
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Krabbe Disease Drugs Market Drivers, Growth Prospect and Current Scenario 2021-2031 | GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis

Market research on most trending report Global “Krabbe Disease Drugs” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Krabbe Disease Drugs market state of affairs. The Krabbe Disease Drugs marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Krabbe Disease Drugs report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Krabbe Disease Drugs Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ars Technica

Third dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine leads to 37-fold jump in antibodies

Moderna announced Monday that its booster provides protection against COVID-19 variant omicron. In its testing, Moderna found a 50-microgram dose resulted in a 37-fold increase of antibodies compared to vaccinated, unboosted individuals. A 100 µg dose, which is the same amount used in the first two vaccine doses, provided even...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

‘Unvaccinated’ Marjorie Taylor Greene owns stock in three vaccine companies

Marjorie Taylor Greene, an extremist Republican congresswoman who routinely trafficks in misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic and those who warn of its seriousness, is being criticised for owning stock in companies that produce vaccines.As reported by the Chattanooga Times Free Press, Ms Greene this summer officially declared income from shares in AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson – the latter two of which manufacture two of the three main vaccines rolled out across the US.According to her disclosure form, she made between $201 and $1,000 from each of the three companies.The shares have become a talking point for her...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Bharat Biotech seeks trial for intranasal COVID-19 vaccine booster

BENGALURU, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Indian vaccine maker Bharat Biotech said on Monday it has submitted an application to the country's drug regulator to conduct a late-stage trial for a booster dose of its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine. Indian COVID-19 vaccine makers are lobbying the government to authorise boosters as supplies...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Data hunters will be Big Pharma’s next prey

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Big Pharma will need to tool up in the data arms race. Drug giants like AstraZeneca (AZN.L) are pouring $160 billion a year into unearthing new treatments. Artificial intelligence could provide a shortcut, by helping discover new treatments and getting them to market sooner. That makes firms like Exscientia (EXAI.O), Relay Therapeutics (RLAY.O) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX.O) hot property.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
mobihealthnews.com

Tasso, Found score $100M and more digital health fundings

Tasso, maker of a device for at-home blood collection, has raised $100 million in Series B financing. The round was led by RA Capital Management, with participation from the D.E. Shaw group, Senvest, InCube, SVB Innovation Fund, Foresite Capital, Hambrecht Ducera Growth Ventures, J2V, Cedars-Sinai and Merck GHIF. The latest...
HEALTH

