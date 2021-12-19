GlaxoSmithKline: Investing In Vaccines

Vaxart is the oral vaccine developer with COVID, RSV, HPV, influenza and Norovirus candidates in its pipeline. It has been several months since I last posted on Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT), so I wanted to provide an update for those interested in this most enigmatic of companies. The oral vaccine developer is still an outlying company, with a valuation that could either be described as bloated, based on a COVID vaccine opportunity that has still not materialized, or undervalued, given that the company has candidates for influenza, norovirus, RSV and HPV besides COVID, and has recently initiated a Phase 2 trial for the latter.

