Africa's Biggest Economies

When former Uber driver Yaseen Aslam first started campaigning for app workers’ rights back in 2014, the battle felt hopeless; like a “dark tunnel.” He claims academics told him it was impossible to succeed because his fellow gig workers were too disparate and the majority were people from ethnic minorities, groups that did not have high rates of union membership. Seven years later, Aslam—now president of the App Drivers and Couriers Union (ADCU), a group with thousands of members—can look across the UK and Europe and watch multiple court cases rule in favor of more employment rights for gig workers. “This has been a massive year,” he says. “We are now starting to see the light.”
Comments / 0