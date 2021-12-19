ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday's Magic-Raptors matchup postponed

By Aidan McGrath
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA has officially postponed the Orlando Magic's Monday night game...

Orlando Magic game postponed due to coronavirus

The NBA has postponed today's Orlando Magic game against the Toronto Raptors due to concerns over surging coronavirus cases and a lack of eligible players. The league postponed a slate of five games in the early part of this week because significant portions of team rosters were either injured or under the league's coronavirus exposure protocols.
Precious Achiuwa joining Raptors teammates in protocols

Toronto Raptors power forward Precious Achiuwa has entered league protocols. The Raptors now have seven players in protocols, including four new cases on Tuesday. Khem Birch is dealing with a knee injury, so Chris Boucher and Yuta Watanabe may be leaned on heavily if Wednesday's game versus the Chicago Bulls isn't postponed.
NBA postpones games for Nets, Cavaliers, Magic and 76ers

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2021 — The next games for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers, as well as the next two games for the Brooklyn Nets, have been postponed because of players and staff members entering the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols. The following games are...
Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
