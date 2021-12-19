ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

3 Unlikely Heroes From Oilers’ 5-3 Win Over Kraken

By Brian Swane
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Edmonton Oilers defeated the expansion Seattle Kraken 5-3 at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday (Dec. 18). It was Edmonton’s second consecutive victory following a six-game losing streak, and their first time winning in Seattle. There was a lot to be proud of for Edmonton, which snapped its...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Kraken 3

SEATTLE, WA - They were down a man all night but didn't show it. Despite playing the game with only 11 forwards and six defencemen due to injuries and COVID protocol designations, the Oilers were able to rebound from an early 2-0 deficit and pull out a 5-3 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at Climate Pledge Arena.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Shorthanded Edmonton Oilers rise up in character win over Kraken

The biggest question Saturday wasn’t whether the Edmonton Oilers would win or lose, but whether they would even play the game. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. With the Oilers losing players by the hour – Ryan Nugent Hopkins Friday morning, Duncan...
NHL
MyNorthwest.com

Edmonton Oilers break tie late, beat Seattle Kraken 5-3

SEATTLE (AP) — Warren Foegele scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 5-3 on Saturday night. Evan Bouchard and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist, and Colton Sceviour also scored for the Oilers, who have won two straight after a six-game losing streak. Leon Draisaitl had three assists and Stuart Skinner had 14 saves.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Coyotes, Hurricanes, Flames, Blackhawks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Jesse Puljujarvi of the Edmonton Oilers tested for COVID while the team was on the road in Seattle. Does that mean he’s stuck there over the holidays? Meanwhile, one scribe asks why the Arizona Coyotes wouldn’t want to build around Jakob Chychrun? Is there something going on no one knows about? The Carolina Hurricanes are looking to add before the deadline and might the Calgary Flames be prepared to make a big splash before March 21st?
NHL
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Smyth
Person
Dave Tippett
Person
Brendan Perlini
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Chris Driedger
Person
Kailer Yamamoto
Person
Leon Draisaitl
Person
Tyson Barrie
WGN News

NHL shutting down from Wednesday through Saturday due to COVID-19

The NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Beginning the annual holiday break two days early means five additional games will be postponed, bringing the total this season to 49. Two games slated for Tuesday are still set to go on as […]
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

Flyers game against Capitals postponed

We thought we could enjoy one last game before the prolonged holiday break. Woof. The game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals slotted for Tuesday night has been postponed due to a surge of Caps players entering the NHL’s COVID protocol list the morning of. We should be...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 29.0 Wrap Up: Oilers start slow but come roaring back with impressive 5-3 win over Seattle

The Oilers + Condors get the job done! Final Score: 5-3 Oilers. Based on the way the week went with a number of games being postponed and countless players hitting the COVID protocol list, was anyone else feeling March 2020 vibes as much as I was? Not that I was expecting another full lockdown and trying to learn how to make homemade sourdough bread, but more so that it almost feels like we’re on the verge of losing sports for a minute. I mean, how could you not at least think about it when you see things like the Leafs and Canucks halving their attendance capacity, Montreal playing in front of an empty rink, and the Flames being shut down until after Christmas? Obviously, I’m hoping to be wrong and that the NHL will figure out a plan to keep things moving, but it’s weird to see the mix of some teams playing while others are shut down, ya know? Not only that but when I looked at the Oilers lineup ahead of the game and saw the handful of AHL guys that were playing, it seemed more like a pre-season roster before all the cuts were in over what we’d see in mid-December. That’s not at all a slight against Cooper Marody, Seth Griffith, et al but rather a very real reminder of how weird things are right now.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
Hockey

Comments / 0

Community Policy