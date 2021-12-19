3 Unlikely Heroes From Oilers’ 5-3 Win Over Kraken

The Oilers + Condors get the job done! Final Score: 5-3 Oilers. Based on the way the week went with a number of games being postponed and countless players hitting the COVID protocol list, was anyone else feeling March 2020 vibes as much as I was? Not that I was expecting another full lockdown and trying to learn how to make homemade sourdough bread, but more so that it almost feels like we’re on the verge of losing sports for a minute. I mean, how could you not at least think about it when you see things like the Leafs and Canucks halving their attendance capacity, Montreal playing in front of an empty rink, and the Flames being shut down until after Christmas? Obviously, I’m hoping to be wrong and that the NHL will figure out a plan to keep things moving, but it’s weird to see the mix of some teams playing while others are shut down, ya know? Not only that but when I looked at the Oilers lineup ahead of the game and saw the handful of AHL guys that were playing, it seemed more like a pre-season roster before all the cuts were in over what we’d see in mid-December. That’s not at all a slight against Cooper Marody, Seth Griffith, et al but rather a very real reminder of how weird things are right now.

