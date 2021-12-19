Luminary Walk

Join holiday revelers such as mischievous elves, towering toy soldiers, carolers and Santa Claus himself on Thursdays-Sundays through Dec. 26 at Promenade at Sunset Walk. The Holinights Celebration brings with it a craft market, holly jolly tunes, snowball fights and a chance to regale the big man with your list—you have been nice? The beautiful outdoor entertainment district always puts on a good time, with concerts, car shows and plenty of holiday fare. Plus, there’s free admission and parking. Sunsetwalk.com.
