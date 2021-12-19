ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Luminary Walk

By Government Websites by CivicPlus®
zionsville-in.gov
 3 days ago

Bundle up and gather your family and friends – even the...

zionsville-in.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Sandusky Register

Walk through this winter wonderland

HURON — Each year, the delightful decorated display gets bigger, better and brighter. About 15 years ago, coinciding with when spouses Lois and Scott Thompson moved to Wilbor Avenue in Huron’s Oklahoma subdivision, near Fabens Park, they adorn their property with many vibrant lights, wintertime characters and seasonal displays. “We...
HURON, OH
KOOL 96.5

Take A Hike And Enjoy The Stars With Luminary Hike At Castle Rocks

Living in a beautiful place like Idaho can often be taken for granted when you have lived here your entire life. The beautiful mountains, the sunsets or a little thing like seeing so many stars can be seen as just a part of everyday life when in reality it is a luxury. Sometimes you need to just take a break from all the work and enjoy the surroundings, and there is an event that is perfect to do just that.
TWIN FALLS, ID
visitseattle.org

Winter Walks

Winter’s as good a time as any to experience the region’s trails and views. When snow blankets the mountains around Seattle, strap on those snowshoes and float through the winter wonderland. Intrepid explorers can head to Mount Rainier, where rangers sometimes lead day trips, gear included, over snowdrifts to gaze at glaciers. Closer to Seattle, Franklin Falls offers a forest hike and views of a frozen waterfall.
SEATTLE, WA
countylinemagazine.com

A Walk Through Bethlehem

Guided tours through the streets of Bethlehem begin with a hay ride to the gates. Walk through the streets, complete with live animals, local Bethlehem vendors and a very happy ending. Call (903) 764-8048 for information. Location: Montalba Baptist Church, Highway 19 North at FM 321 4-6 p.m.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
coolcleveland.com

Shaker Nature Center & Historical Society Co-Host Luminary Walk

Fri 12/17 @ 6-8PM Make some space for meditation, reflection, and enjoyment of nature during the yuletide season with a Winter Solstice Luminary Walk, courtesy of the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes and the Shaker Historical Society. Luminary candles will light South Park Boulevard between the close-by two organizations, which...
ADVOCACY
orlandomagazine.com

Holinights Lands At Sunset Walk

Join holiday revelers such as mischievous elves, towering toy soldiers, carolers and Santa Claus himself on Thursdays-Sundays through Dec. 26 at Promenade at Sunset Walk. The Holinights Celebration brings with it a craft market, holly jolly tunes, snowball fights and a chance to regale the big man with your list—you have been nice? The beautiful outdoor entertainment district always puts on a good time, with concerts, car shows and plenty of holiday fare. Plus, there’s free admission and parking. Sunsetwalk.com.
FESTIVAL
WDBJ7.com

Natural Bridge State Park has Luminary Nights

NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a chance to get a unique view of the Natural Bridge over the weekend. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are the Luminary Nights at the bridge. This is the fifth year when visitors can come and see decorative lighting, as well as enjoying crafts,...
NATURAL BRIDGE, VA
Ponca City News

Christmas Luminaries on display Wednesday

Body The Po-Hi Student Council would like to invite you to drive by the front lawn of the high school on Overbrook Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 6 to 9 p.m. to enjoy the beautiful Christmas Luminaries. The Student Council has been decorating the front lawn of the high school for the Christmas season since 1967.
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Gaffney Ledger

Christmas luminaries will be lit December 11

A holiday tradition that goes back over three decades, the Limestone Luminaries event is set to return to the university on Saturday, Dec. 11. In what would have been the 36th annual Limestone Luminaries, the event was cancelled in 2020 because of changes to last fall’s academic calendar that resulted in students not being on campus to make it possible. […]
FESTIVAL
prospectpark.org

Running and Walking

Prospect Park offers miles of roadways and paths for serious and recreational runners and walkers. A 3.36-mile running lane is provided along the Park Drive. Several track clubs run in the Park, including the Prospect Park Track Club. Races and runs are also organized by the New York Road Runners Club and the Brooklyn Road Runners Club.
LIFESTYLE
FOX 21 Online

Hartley Nature Center Hosts Winter Solstice Luminary Hike

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Parks and Recreation Department celebrated the Winter Solstice Tuesday with Hartley Nature Center. A half-mile loop was lit up for a luminary hike, along with hot chocolate, a photo booth and a fire pit – all to celebrate winter’s the shortest day of the year.
DULUTH, MN
rvahub.com

Join RAL for their Luminary Ceremony Wednesday

At the end of Operation Silent Night, and once every pet is in a home for the holidays, we will light up the night and experience the beautiful silence of an empty shelter during our Annual Luminary Ceremony. Let’s celebrate the animals who have found a new loving home just in time for the holidays, while remembering the pets and people who are held near and dear to our hearts.
PETS
KARE 11

'Ice Wrangler' talks about the art and science of ice luminaries

MINNEAPOLIS — With winter in full swing, and the freezing temperatures it brings along, now is the perfect time to discover the magic of ice luminaries. Jennifer Shae Hedberg, who has been dubbed the Ice Wrangler, has written a book, "Ice Luminary Magic," on how to make ice lanterns and created the Wintercraft line up of products for them.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
focusnewspaper.com

Luminary Display At Blue Ridge Memorial Park, Dec. 10

Lenoir, NC – On Friday, December 10, at 6:00pm, the City of Lenoir staff will fill and light thousands of luminaries to display on the graves at Blue Ridge Memorial Park. The purpose of the event is to remember the people buried in the cemetery and to honor their families. Cars fill the cemetery roads for hours during the event as people come to see beautiful lights and remember their loved ones.
LENOIR, NC
zionsville-in.gov

Gnome for the Holidays

Learn how to make adorable gnomes with fun mismatched socks while enjoying a warm beverage, music and good conversation. This event will take place in one of our shelters with temporary walls, so plan to dress for the elements. Registration is CLOSED Ages: 12 & up.
LIFESTYLE
zionsville-in.gov

Grandparent and Me

Kids, this winter break grab your grandparent and head down to Winterfest for a Grandparent and Me morning with the Zionsville Parks. Enjoy activities, games, and crafts sure to bring out the kid in all of us. What a great way to make lasting memories with Grandma and/or Grandpa. Spots are limited. Reservations are required for all attendees. Skate rental will be available on site for an additional fee. Ages: 4 and up.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
zionsville-in.gov

Art in Nature: Christmas Trees

Create your own unique art using natural materials in this exciting art series. Each of our Art in Nature programs start off on an easy hike with a Naturalist to explore one of our parks and to collect materials. Afterwards, create your own masterpiece with different mediums such as leaves, mud, pinecones, and so much more! Join us for this Art in Nature at Zionsville Nature Center to create your own Christmas Tree Ornaments using sticks!
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Your Radio Place

Neighbors hosting 55th Annual Christmas Eve Luminary Dec. 24 in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio–A beloved Christmas Eve tradition set to take place again this Christmas Eve, thanks to the efforts of the residents of a Cambridge neighborhood. The residents of Hal Bar Drive, Avon Drive and Grandview Road on Cambridge’s East Side will host the 55th annual Christmas Eve Luminary Display consisting of over 1200 luminaries.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
blavity.com

Walmart Apologizes After Black Mom Noticed Price Difference Between White And Black Dolls

Walmart has apologized to a Black mom in Kentucky after she said Black dolls were priced much higher than white ones. Asheria Brown of Florence, Kentucky, called out the national retailer after her oldest daughter went searching for a Kid Connection Doll set, WCPO Cincinnati reports. Because Brown wanted her daughter to have more exposure to dolls with their heritage, she sought out the same set with Black dolls and noticed a price difference.
FLORENCE, KY
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Affects 8,000 Pounds of Product

A new recall on ice cream impacts thousands of pounds of product in the southeastern U.S., so those with a sweet tooth may want to check their freezer. This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a recall of certain products from the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association. Thankfully, in this case, the recall is not because of some sort of contamination, but because of extra ingredients which were not on the label.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy