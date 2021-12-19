ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea boss says game going ahead put players’ health and safety at ‘huge risk’

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Tuchel has criticised the Premier League for putting Chelsea at “huge risk” by...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wolves stalemate not the problem as Thomas Tuchel makes point about wasted games

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea did not dent their Premier League title challenge at Wolves – but instead with three recent home draws.Wolves held Chelsea to a goalless stalemate at Molineux, with the Covid and injury-hit Blues struggling for fluency.Tuchel’s side slipped six points behind rampant leaders Manchester City following their fourth draw in eight top-flight encounters.Defending champions City have won all eight in that same run, leaving Tuchel lamenting home draws with Burnley, Manchester United and Everton as opposed to Sunday’s deadlock at Wolves.“The problem is not the points we dropped today,” said Tuchel.“The points that hurt are the points...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rob Holding praised for ‘taking stand’ by flagging alleged racist abuse at Leeds

Kick It Out has praised Arsenal’s Rob Holding for reporting the alleged racist abuse of team-mates during his side’s Premier League win at Leeds as the Football Association launched an investigation.Arsenal’s 4-1 win was marred when referee Andre Marriner halted play in the first half to consult with the fourth official after substitute Holding had flagged the incident.Gunners boss Mikel Arteta confirmed after the match that some unnamed players on the visitors’ bench had been targeted by a fan. The PA news agency understands the FA’s inquiry is being supported by the Premier League.Campaign group Kick It Out said: “We...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Fulham report racist abuse of Neeskens Kebano to police

Fulham have reported racist messages on social media towards winger Neeskens Kebano to the police. Kebano was subjected to the abuse, which included racist words and emojis, on Instagram following the Cottagers’ 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United on Monday.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

Virus-hit EPL will play on; 16% of players unvaccinated

Premier League clubs decided against pausing the season on Monday despite 10 fixtures being postponed in the previous week due to the most widespread coronavirus outbreaks to date across squads.While more than 90% of players in the Italian and Spanish leagues have been fully vaccinated, the Premier League disclosed that only 77% of its players had received two doses. In its first update on vaccine take-up in two months, the league also said 16% of players had not received even a single dose. Coronavirus cases across players and staff hit another high in the last week, more than doubling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City three points clear at Christmas as Liverpool and Chelsea are held

Manchester City secured the Christmas number one spot with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle at St James’ Park.Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an eighth straight Premier League win and sit three points clear at the top.Ruben Dias’ opener – after an awful mistake by Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark – set City on their way and Joao Cancelo’s rocket doubled their lead.Riyad Mahrez’s 50th Premier League goal for the club made it 3-0 after 63 minutes as ruthless City exposed the struggling Magpies’ defensive weaknesses.Raheem Sterling tapped in a late fourth as Newcastle remain second from bottom.City are clear of Liverpool after the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Health And Safety#Wolves#Molineux
fourfourtwo.com

Tottenham earn share of the points against Liverpool thanks to Alisson error

Alisson Becker’s howler allowed Tottenham to earn a share of the spoils with 10-man Liverpool in a pulsating game full of VAR drama that ended 2-2 in north London. Spurs were playing their first game in a fortnight following a coronavirus outbreak, while the Reds were without four of their players, but both sides put on a festive treat.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Real Madrid held at home by struggling Cadiz

Real Madrid were held to a shock goalless draw by struggling Cadiz. Carlo Ancelotti’s side dropped their first points since October after Sunday’s stalemate at the Bernabeu.
UEFA
fourfourtwo.com

Riyad Mahrez urges Manchester City to keep their foot down in title chase

Riyad Mahrez has warned Manchester City they cannot afford to let standards slip if they are to achieve their dreams despite strengthening their position at the top of the Premier League table. The reigning champions will head into Christmas sitting three points clear of second-placed Liverpool and six better off...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

Jessica Naz’s fine strike lifts Tottenham to WSL victory against Everton

Jessica Naz’s brilliant strike clinched Tottenham a 1-0 home win against Everton and kept them in third place in the Women’s Super League. Naz fired the game’s only goal, finding the top corner early in the second half as Tottenham finished the year on a high by maintaining their Champions League challenge.
WORLD
fourfourtwo.com

Tottenham out of Europe after UEFA awards Rennes 3-0 win following postponement

Tottenham have been eliminated from the Europa Conference League after UEFA announced that the club’s postponed fixture against Rennes would be deemed as a forfeit. The clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was due to be played on December 9 but was called off after a Covid-19 outbreak among the Spurs squad.
UEFA
fourfourtwo.com

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has utmost respect for Arsenal despite ‘dad banter’

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has admitted he would use his “dad banter” against him if he were Mikel Arteta. Johnson takes his League One outfit to Arteta’s Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarter-final on Tuesday having unwittingly incurred the wrath of a section of the Gunners fanbase with a tongue-in-cheek suggestion that he would be happy to face the North London club in the last eight.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy