Premier League

Pep Guardiola convinced leaders Manchester City still have room for improvement

By PA Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePep Guardiola has warned Manchester City’s Premier League title rivals there is more to come from...

The Independent

Manchester City three points clear at Christmas as Liverpool and Chelsea are held

Manchester City secured the Christmas number one spot with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle at St James’ Park.Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an eighth straight Premier League win and sit three points clear at the top.Ruben Dias’ opener – after an awful mistake by Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark – set City on their way and Joao Cancelo’s rocket doubled their lead.Riyad Mahrez’s 50th Premier League goal for the club made it 3-0 after 63 minutes as ruthless City exposed the struggling Magpies’ defensive weaknesses.Raheem Sterling tapped in a late fourth as Newcastle remain second from bottom.City are clear of Liverpool after the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester City break THREE records after 4-0 thumping of Newcastle - as Pep Guardiola's side are now the team with the most overall wins, away victories and goals in a calendar year

Manchester City have broken Liverpool's long-standing record for the most top-flight victories in a calendar year, with Sunday's 4-0 win over Newcastle the club's 34th win in 2021. City breezed past the Magpies in easy fashion as goals from Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling allowed Pep...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Pep Guardiola
Daily Mail

Ruthless Pep Guardiola delivers a scathing verdict of Manchester City's thumping four-goal win at Newcastle, as he insists it was 'not a good performance at all' despite admitting the result was 'exceptional'

Manchester City might have set a new record for victories on Sunday, scoring four in the process, but Pep Guardiola scolded his players after a lacklustre display. The Premier League champions became the first team in history to win 34 top-flight games over a calendar year by cruising past Newcastle United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Man City have 'behaviour' issues - Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has said the changes he made to his Manchester City team for the 4-0 win over Newcastle on Sunday were linked to "behaviour" issues within his squad. Jack Grealish and Phil Foden, who both scored in the 7-0 victory over Leeds United on Tuesday, were left on the bench for the trip to St James' Park five days later.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Riyad Mahrez urges Manchester City to keep their foot down in title chase

Riyad Mahrez has warned Manchester City they cannot afford to let standards slip if they are to achieve their dreams despite strengthening their position at the top of the Premier League table. The reigning champions will head into Christmas sitting three points clear of second-placed Liverpool and six better off...
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

'The poorest of the season' – Pep Guardiola reacts to Manchester City's first half performance after 4-0 win at Newcastle

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola described his side's performance in the opening 45 minutes of their 4-0 win at Newcastle United as 'the poorest of the season'. The Blues sealed top spot for Christmas after a dominant display at St James' Park, with the goals coming from Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling.
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Liverpool#Manchester City
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal report: Manchester City set to make big money bid for defender

Arsenal are bracing themselves for a bid for Manchester City for one of their stars of the season, according to reports. Nuno Tavares – a summer acquistion from Benfica – is being linked to the Premier League champions, with Pep Guardiola apparently keen to add a more natural full-back to a squad that currently only boasts two options in the position.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolves stalemate not the problem as Thomas Tuchel makes point about wasted games

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea did not dent their Premier League title challenge at Wolves – but instead with three recent home draws.Wolves held Chelsea to a goalless stalemate at Molineux, with the Covid and injury-hit Blues struggling for fluency.Tuchel’s side slipped six points behind rampant leaders Manchester City following their fourth draw in eight top-flight encounters.Defending champions City have won all eight in that same run, leaving Tuchel lamenting home draws with Burnley, Manchester United and Everton as opposed to Sunday’s deadlock at Wolves.“The problem is not the points we dropped today,” said Tuchel.“The points that hurt are the points...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine

Manchester United footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been banned from driving for six months and fined more than £30,000.The 24-year-old admitted earlier this year to driving while disqualified and without insurance after being stopped by police in Manchester on June 23 returning from a break abroad.On Monday, ahead of a scheduled trial he also pleaded guilty to failing to provide driver details for two speeding offences in Bradford, West Yorkshire in September 2020.Lawyers for Wan-Bissaka said the right-back was in a “state of complete ignorance” of the Yorkshire driving matters as notification letters were sent to his former home in...
SPORTS
The Independent

Rob Holding praised for ‘taking stand’ by flagging alleged racist abuse at Leeds

Kick It Out has praised Arsenal’s Rob Holding for reporting the alleged racist abuse of team-mates during his side’s Premier League win at Leeds as the Football Association launched an investigation.Arsenal’s 4-1 win was marred when referee Andre Marriner halted play in the first half to consult with the fourth official after substitute Holding had flagged the incident.Gunners boss Mikel Arteta confirmed after the match that some unnamed players on the visitors’ bench had been targeted by a fan. The PA news agency understands the FA’s inquiry is being supported by the Premier League.Campaign group Kick It Out said: “We...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Fulham report racist abuse of Neeskens Kebano to police

Fulham have reported racist messages on social media towards winger Neeskens Kebano to the police. Kebano was subjected to the abuse, which included racist words and emojis, on Instagram following the Cottagers’ 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United on Monday.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Chelsea boss says game going ahead put players’ health and safety at ‘huge risk’

Thomas Tuchel has criticised the Premier League for putting Chelsea at “huge risk” by forcing the coronavirus-hit Blues to play Sunday’s top-flight clash at Wolves.Chelsea were missing seven players through positive Covid-19 tests and opted not to risk Jorginho at Molineux after inconclusive results for the Italy midfielder.The Blues saw their request for a postponement rejected, and could only field 14 outfield players in their match squad with N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Trevoh Chalobah also struggling for match fitness.Six of the weekend’s top-flight fixtures had already been called off following Covid outbreaks at various clubs but the Blues’ game...
PREMIER LEAGUE

