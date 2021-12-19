Arizona State will be without several key players against Wisconsin in Las Vegas

Arizona State, Wisconsin’s Las Vegas Bowl opponent, will be without several of its key starters when the two teams take the field December 30.

I wrote two weeks ago about the Sun Devils getting set to play without both of their leading rushers–running backs Rachaad White (NFL Draft) and DeaMonte Trayanum (transfer portal).

Now that list has grown, as Arizona State will also be without cornerback Chase Lucas (NFL Draft), cornerback Jack Jones (NFL Draft) and center Dohnovan West (injury).

That means Wisconsin’s opponent will play without both of its starting corners, its starting center and its two primary running backs. For a team in Arizona State that relies heavily on the rushing game and strong defense, these absences are sure to have a significant impact.

We now wait and see whether Wisconsin sees similar opt-outs.

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.