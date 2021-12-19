The Packers elevated a former Wisconsin OL to the active roster ahead of today's game

The Green Bay Packers elevated former Wisconsin offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen to the active roster ahead of today’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The team had protected the former sixth-round pick on the practice squad for weeks, meaning other teams could not come in and sign him to an active roster. With the Packers experiencing injury issues along the line and needing more depth as a result, Van Lanen will now dress for an NFL game for the first time in his career.

We now wait and see whether the former Badger will see the field during game action.

