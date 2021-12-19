ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Packers elevated a former Wisconsin OL to the active roster ahead of today's game

By Ben Kenney
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Green Bay Packers elevated former Wisconsin offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen to the active roster ahead of today’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The team had protected the former sixth-round pick on the practice squad for weeks, meaning other teams could not come in and sign him to an active roster. With the Packers experiencing injury issues along the line and needing more depth as a result, Van Lanen will now dress for an NFL game for the first time in his career.

We now wait and see whether the former Badger will see the field during game action.

NFL

NFC playoff picture remains blurry following stunning Sunday

No result Sunday – no upset, no injury -- affected the playoff picture as much as what happened in the testing facilities and laboratories earlier in the week. The Omicron variant exploded upon the NFL starting on Monday, sending 163 players into quarantine by Saturday, emptying rosters of dozens of starters, precipitating an overhaul of the league's protocol on testing and return to action, forcing the rescheduling of three games – including two with huge NFC implications -- and stripping away the feeling of certainty that the postseason field would be mostly determined during games.
NFL
FanSided

Here’s how the Packers could clinch the No. 1 seed in NFC

The Green Bay Packers sit atop the NFC standings after Week 15 but they still have work ahead to clinch the No. 1 seed for the playoffs. It may not have been pretty, but the Green Bay Packers held on — specifically on a last-minute two-point conversion attempt — against the Ravens to win and move to 11-3 on the season. After the victory, they sit in the No. 1 seed for the NFC.
NFL
