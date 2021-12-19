These parents lost their kids to cancer. Here’s how they found hope during the holidays

Lucia, a 9-year-old girl, experienced the deaths of both her father and grandmother over a period of three months due to COVID-19. Because these losses occurred in the midst of the pandemic, Lucia was not able to say goodbye to her father or her grandmother, who was her primary caregiver, nor was the family able to have a proper funeral. Following the deaths, Lucia was inconsolable, yearning and longing for both her father and grandmother, and experienced high levels of self-blame, fearing that she may have transmitted the virus to her family members. Because the family was at this point so cautious and maintaining social distance at all costs, Lucia was increasingly isolated. After learning about teletherapy services offered by a mental health center I direct, Lucia began working with a therapist who helped her to identify and work through her active suicidal thoughts, which had led her to fantasize about reuniting with her father and grandmother in heaven. The therapist helped Lucia find healthier ways to feel connected with her father and grandmother and to make meaning of their deaths in a culturally sensitive and age-appropriate way.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO