Travis Barker Kisses Kourtney Kardashian’s Foot While Wearing Matching PJs: ‘All I Want for Christmas’

Ciao Pix/Shutterstock

Up close and personal! Travis Barker showed fiancée Kourtney Kardashian some love by kissing her foot as the two wore matching festive pajamas.

“All I want for Christmas,” he captioned his Instagram post on Saturday, December 18. In the photo, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, kissed the Poosh founder’s foot, as he tagged her in the photo. Both appeared to be wearing the same red and black-spotted pajamas.

“You’ve been extra good,” Kourtney, 42, wrote in a comment under his post, also reposting it to her Instagram Stories that night. She added a flaming heart emoji underneath the picture.

The post comes after the couple took a trip to Disneyland to ring in the holidays. Kourtney and Travis shared several snaps of their trip to their Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 16, then Kourtney posted a carousel of pictures to her Instagram on Saturday. The couple was joined by Kourtney’s kids Penelope and Reign Disick and also Travis’ son Landon Barker. Kourtney shares Reign, 7, Penelope, 9, and Mason Disick with ex Scott Disick, whereas Travis shares Landon, 18, daughter Alabama Barker and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Courtesy of Travis Barker/Instagram

“The happiest place on earth, in the rain at Christmastime,” Kourtney captioned her Instagram post.

The first picture showed the musician and the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in a close embrace in front of It’s a Small World. Kourtney then added a video of the theme park’s fireworks show in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle.

In the next few photos, she included some of the same snaps that were uploaded to her Stories two days prior, including the one of Reign sitting on Travis’ shoulders. While Penelope was also on the magical outing, her brother Mason, 12, did not appear in the couple’s photos. In another photo, Kourtney and Travis posed with Reign and Landon in front of the park’s large Christmas tree.

In a separate Instagram Story, Kourtney also revealed that she and the “All the Small Things” rocker got a romantic Minnie and Mickey Mouse snow globe, seemingly as a souvenir from their trip to the Anaheim, California park. Inside the globe featured a statue of Minnie kissing Mickey’s face. The trinket’s base also read “Forever in Love” with the duo’s first names inscribed underneath the text.

The pair started dating in late 2020 but they didn’t spark dating rumors until January. They made their relationship Instagram official in February. The two then announced their engagement via Instagram on October 17. Kourtney and Travis have really been enjoying their first holiday season as an engaged couple, with the musician even going all-out on buying Christmas gifts for her.

“Travis is such a romantic and has spent over $500,000 on a variety of gifts for her, and she has splashed out on something even more expensive for him, which she’s keeping as a surprise!” a source exclusively told Life & Stye on December 10.